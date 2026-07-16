Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog
One way to look at our Public Cloud universe is to consider it as an integrated ecosystem of infrastructure and managed services that enables organizations to build, run, and manage their applications in a trusted cloud environment. One key attribute of our Public Cloud, is the scope of technologies we use, ranging from infrastructure to higher level software components, and the increasing prevalence of managed services we offer in our portfolio. Concretely, this means that a growing number of our services are now built upon hardware components on top of which software components will run. Each time one of those component is updated or enriched, this in turn creates a new version of the overall service that is made available to the market. Given the width and depth of our catalog (how many services do we have 50+?) it is just impossible to announce and communicate each time we release a new (version) service.
Hence, the start of this Public Cloud changelog. We'll communicate regularly about the latest features to update our customers. For the sake of consistency, we will organize the section of this post, in the same way our roadmap on Github is organized. We hope you'll enjoy it and find it useful. Don't hesitate to share your feedback!
Infrastructure: Compute, Storage and Network
- Our entire OpenStack infrastructure has been updated from Newton to Stein version. Beyond versioning, the support of OpenStack Stein brings a host of improvements that will enable us to deliver new capabilities. For example, on the networking side, you can now leverage Security groups to manage network access rules for instances. More is coming soon on the network, so stay tuned on this.
- On the Storage front, in case you have missed our announcement, our Standard Object Storage - S3 API is now available in Gravelines and will be rolled out our other datacenters next. Providing complete S3 API coverage, you get the best price on the market, for storing any static file with unlimited scalability.
- This release complements our Object Storage portfolio, where High Performance Object Storage – S3 API is available in our Beauharnois datacenter. For reference, you can check the available list of services in our datacenters here.
- Last but not least, Object Storage - S3 API now supports server side encryption and S3 object lock, thus bringing more advanced security features.
Databases
We now offer more than 12 Database Management Systems, available as a managed service and billed upon usage within our Public Cloud. The key highlights from the latest months include:
- For all DBMS we do provide Terraform integration, easier connections with code examples and Docker and backup and maintenance timeslot adjustment. Check the video below for more details.
- For all DBMS, we have improved order ergonomy, so you can more intuitively and quickly select the sizing and features of your managed database cluster.
- We have added new flavors to all our DBMS catalog, now starting from 4GB RAM per node
- For MongoDB DBMS, we provide an easier way to connect with DNS Seedlist features
And as a video is worth 1000 words so have a look at the control panel to see those new features in action.
Containers & Orchestration
A growing numbers of our customers are now adopting a cloud native approach for their applications. Most of the new features we have developed over the past months are related to our Managed Kubernetes Service. Below are details about the purpose of each new feature.
Security
- Clusters spawned in vRack (OVHcloud cross-region private network) can now specify a custom Gateway IP (or use the one declared through OpenStack private network DHCP) to route all worker nodes' traffic.
Automation & Scalability
- CoreDNS configuration can now be supercharged with custom entries that will be preserved during a cluster patch or upgrade.
- Following user feedback, we made the DesiredNodes property of Node Pools optional.
- We improved our Terraform Provider, assuring that Kubernetes resources cover our entire feature set.
- You can now choose the value of AlwaysPullImages
Kubernetes Lifecycle
- We released Kubernetes 1.24 for both new and upgrade to existing clusters.
Other key updates
- OVHcloud obtained KCSP (Kubernetes Certified Service Provider), meaning that with multiple CNCF certified experts, our Professional Services team can help enterprise customers in their cloud native journey with OVHcloud.
- We published new tutorials on policy management with Kyverno and Labels & Taint on Node Pools and updated more than 20 Kubernetes documentations pages.
- Next month, we will make a small breaking change to the NodePool CRD, giving you more precision when a NodePool is being resized.
AI
Our AI development team keeps on rocking and delivered many great features, including:
- What you used to know as AI Apps, has been renamed to AI Deploy and we released an Alpha version release.
- We are now offering on AI Notebooks a framework that can run quantum algorithms
- New python, open source libraries for machine learning, computer vision and image processing are proposed by default in AI Notebooks
- On AI Tools, we have improved rights management with "Read Write Delete" granularity
- Stand-alone volumes are available on AI Tools, so the experience is improved with framework that are using a lot of temporary files.
- We have released many new tutorials to make it easier to use AI Tools. Check them out here.
Too Long Don't Read ? View those updates in video demo.