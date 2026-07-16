Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

One way to look at our Public Cloud universe is to consider it as an integrated ecosystem of infrastructure and managed services that enables organizations to build, run, and manage their applications in a trusted cloud environment. One key attribute of our Public Cloud, is the scope of technologies we use, ranging from infrastructure to higher level software components, and the increasing prevalence of managed services we offer in our portfolio. Concretely, this means that a growing number of our services are now built upon hardware components on top of which software components will run. Each time one of those component is updated or enriched, this in turn creates a new version of the overall service that is made available to the market. Given the width and depth of our catalog (how many services do we have 50+?) it is just impossible to announce and communicate each time we release a new (version) service.

Hence, the start of this Public Cloud changelog. We'll communicate regularly about the latest features to update our customers. For the sake of consistency, we will organize the section of this post, in the same way our roadmap on Github is organized. We hope you'll enjoy it and find it useful. Don't hesitate to share your feedback! Infrastructure: Compute, Storage and Network Our entire OpenStack infrastructure has been updated from Newton to Stein version. Beyond versioning, the support of OpenStack Stein brings a host of improvements that will enable us to deliver new capabilities. For example, on the networking side, you can now leverage Security groups to manage network access rules for instances. More is coming soon on the network, so stay tuned on this.

has been updated from Newton to Stein version. Beyond versioning, the support of OpenStack Stein brings a host of improvements that will enable us to deliver new capabilities. For example, on the networking side, you can now leverage Security groups to manage network access rules for instances. More is coming soon on the network, so stay tuned on this. On the Storage front, in case you have missed our announcement, our Standard Object Storage - S3 API is now available in Gravelines and will be rolled out our other datacenters next. Providing complete S3 API coverage, you get the best price on the market, for storing any static file with unlimited scalability.

front, in case you have missed our announcement, our is now available in Gravelines and will be rolled out our other datacenters next. Providing complete S3 API coverage, you get the best price on the market, for storing any static file with unlimited scalability. This release complements our Object Storage portfolio, where High Performance Object Storage – S3 API is available in our Beauharnois datacenter. For reference, you can check the available list of services in our datacenters here.

Last but not least, Object Storage - S3 API now supports server side encryption and S3 object lock, thus bringing more advanced security features. Databases We now offer more than 12 Database Management Systems, available as a managed service and billed upon usage within our Public Cloud. The key highlights from the latest months include: For all DBMS we do provide Terraform integration, easier connections with code examples and Docker and backup and maintenance timeslot adjustment. Check the video below for more details.