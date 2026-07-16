OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Databases”

When should you choose MongoDB over a relational database management system (RDBMS) like MySQL?

When should you choose MongoDB over a relational database management system (RDBMS) like MySQL?

OVHcloud Product NewsDimitri Fagué23/05/2024
Major improvements for Public Cloud Databases

Major improvements for Public Cloud Databases

OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout11/05/2023
Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa21/10/2022
An insight on SQL modes

An insight on SQL modes

OVHcloud EngineeringFabien Bagard22/03/2022
Increase agility and efficiency with managed DBaaS services

Increase agility and efficiency with managed DBaaS services

OVHcloud EngineeringHeikki Nousiainen18/03/2022
Life cycle policies

Life cycle policies

OVHcloud EngineeringFabien Bagard07/12/2021
The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!

The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!

OVHcloud Product NewsErika Gelinard, Bastien Verdebout25/11/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!

Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!

OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout05/10/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases! starting with MongoDB this week

Announcing Public Cloud Databases! starting with MongoDB this week

OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout21/06/2021