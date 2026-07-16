At OVHcloud our motto is "Innovation for freedom". OVHcloud is powered by passionate people trying to stay at the state of the art of technologies. But many things slow innovation: handling legacy is one of them. One way to tackle that is to define and follow good life cycle policies.

What is a life cycle policy A life cycle policy is a set of guidelines, written documents, describing the different steps in a product's life, including its end of life. Why you should have a life cycle policy When you read the news, it is not uncommon to hear from here and there that company XYZ got hacked through an old software, outdated for ages. Having a good life cycle policy guarantees you never have to deal with outdated software. It defines when you must upgrade your software and when you must stop using an old version and migrate to a new one. Benefits are multiple: You don't have to rely on unmaintained software

You reduce attack perimeter, as newer versions have security patches applied

You benefit from new versions' features, allowing you to accelerate innovation Of course there are downsides. The biggest one is having to stick with it. A life cycle policy is a written document and as such has value only if people read it and apply its recommendations. Why you should automate it A wise man once told "A good sysadmin is a sysadmin doing nothing". Not because he is lazy, nor because he is bad at his job and got his credentials revoked, but because he automates all painful tasks, to focus on tasks with added value. It also removes one major cause of errors: the human factor. An automated job will never mistype a command line or click on the `destroy` button, instead of the `upgrade` one. Last but not least, it is a good way to make sure your carefully crafted document is not redirected to `/dev/null` in the following months. Bonus: you also free a lot of time to automate new things !