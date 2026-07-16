An insight on SQL modes

SQL mode controls the way the MySQL / MariaDB DBMS engine (Data Base Management System) understand syntax and validates data given to it for processing.

We can compare it to a game with different rule sets, on which every player must agree before playing. The UNO analogy Let's make an analogy with the UNO card game. There is many variants, but we can sum them up like this:

Effect Variant Every player can lay down several cards at once if they are strictly identical DOUBLE If a player has the very same card than the one just layed down, he can play his, even when it's not his turn INTERCEPTION Every player can lay down multiple cards at once if they follow the numerical order and has the same colour STRAIGHT_FLUSH

Before starting to play, one defines uno_mode=DOUBLE,INTERCEPTION , which means the STRAIGHT_FLUSH rule does not apply. If this rule is activated later in the game, it may cause problems around the table, some players may have been disadvantaged in the previous rounds and may not want to play any more.

A card game to manage data? SQL mode works like this, but instead of specifying how to play cards, it specifies what to do in certain situations: Is "2020-11-00" a valid date ( NO_ZERO_IN_DATE )? It changes data validation performed by the DBMS.

)? It changes data validation performed by the DBMS. Is SELECT name FROM users GROUP BY first_name a valid query ( ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY )? It changes the allowed syntax. When MariaDB 10.2 and MySQL 5.7 were released, the rules have changed:

DBMS Default SQL_Mode MariaDB 10.1 NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION, NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER MariaDB 10.2 STRICT_TRANS_TABLES, ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO , NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER, NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION MySQL 5.6 NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION MySQL 5.7 ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY, STRICT_TRANS_TABLES, NO_ZERO_IN_DATE, NO_ZERO_DATE, ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO, NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER, NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION

We can note that newer versions kept old rules, but new ones were added. That's why when upgrading from MariaDB 10.1 to MariaDB 10.2 for instance, one must specify to its database to play with old rules, and not to enforce STRICT_TRANS_TABLES, ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO .