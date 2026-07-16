Articles from Andry Ramiandrasoa
Metal Instances: the power of Bare Metal and the automation of the cloud with pay-as-you-go
OVHcloud EngineeringAndry Ramiandrasoa24/01/2023
Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog
OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa21/10/2022
Review of GPU-based Public Cloud services
OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa24/05/2022
Systran: a migration from AWS S3 to OVHcloud Object Storage
GeneralAndry Ramiandrasoa12/02/2021
OVHcloud is now available on Cloud 66 Platform
GeneralAndry Ramiandrasoa19/05/2020
OVHcloud voucher for Cloud 66
GeneralAndry Ramiandrasoa19/05/2020