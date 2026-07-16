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Andry Ramiandrasoa

Andry Ramiandrasoa

Contributor

Product Marketing Leader Public Cloud. Helping organizations adopt cloud native technologies

Articles from Andry Ramiandrasoa

Metal Instances: the power of Bare Metal and the automation of the cloud with pay-as-you-go

Metal Instances: the power of Bare Metal and the automation of the cloud with pay-as-you-go

OVHcloud EngineeringAndry Ramiandrasoa24/01/2023
Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa21/10/2022
Review of GPU-based Public Cloud services

Review of GPU-based Public Cloud services

OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa24/05/2022
Systran: a migration from AWS S3 to OVHcloud Object Storage

Systran: a migration from AWS S3 to OVHcloud Object Storage

GeneralAndry Ramiandrasoa12/02/2021
OVHcloud is now available on Cloud 66 Platform

OVHcloud is now available on Cloud 66 Platform

GeneralAndry Ramiandrasoa19/05/2020
OVHcloud voucher for Cloud 66

OVHcloud voucher for Cloud 66

GeneralAndry Ramiandrasoa19/05/2020