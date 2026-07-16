OVHcloud voucher for Cloud 66

Legal notice

This voucher is for new Public Cloud projects only, and may only be applied once per NIC handle (username). When you activate this voucher, your prepaid Public Cloud balance in your OVHcloud account will be credited with the equivalent of sixty-six USD ($66.00) (the “Credit”). The Credit can be used for all new projects created within Public Cloud instances located in any available OVHcloud data center. The Credit is valid for the standard Public Cloud services available on the OVHcloud website (including hourly or monthly billing, and Linux or Windows options). To use the Public Cloud service with this voucher, you need to accept the applicable terms of service listed on the OVHcloud website. The activation code for this voucher is valid until August 19th, 2020 (23:59 EST), and this voucher must be activated when you create a new project in the OVHcloud Control Panel. The Credit is valid for a duration of one (1) month from the date this voucher is activated. The Credit will automatically be applied to your next bill(s) up to a maximum amount of sixty-six USD ($66.00). Any unused portion of the Credit will expire. The Credit has no monetary value, and cannot be exchanged, transferred or refunded. Once the Credit is exhausted, your account will be debited in accordance with OVHcloud’s billing guide. For this reason, you need to have a valid payment method registered in the OVHcloud Control Panel to use this voucher. If you would like to cancel the Public Cloud service without incurring any additional fees, you will need to cancel your projects in the OVHcloud Control Panel before your usage exceeds the balance of the Credit covered by this voucher. If you violate any of the terms and conditions above, this voucher and the Credit will be invalid.