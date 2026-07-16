OVHcloud price adjustments in 2022 and 2023

Updated on September 12, 2022

The best price/performance ratio

For more than 20 years now, OVHcloud has been supporting you in your digital life by upholding a SMART cloud.

A cloud that librates its users with simple, multi-local, accessible, reversible and transparent solutions.

This belief is reflected on a daily basis with offers featuring the best price/performance ratios on the market, and we will not renege on this fundamental promise.

General inflation

In 2021 and especially in 2022, the global rates of inflation have changed our daily lives. With an annual rate reaching +8.9% in July 2022 in Europe, including a 39.7% increase in energy costs, inflation has a significant impact on all business sectors, including the digital sector.

Thanks to the long-term management of our energy costs in 2021, we did not immediately need to change our prices. However, at the end of 2022 and in 2023, some of our energy purchase hedges will reach their term and we will find ourselves buying energy at a higher price, that of the current market which is growing rapidly in all countries. This is a significant increase that we unfortunately have to pass on to all of our services directly linked to the electricity consumption of our infrastructures. This price increase will affect both new and existing services.

For existing services, we will proceed with a controlled increase of 10% for our prices on:''

It will be effective from 1 November for Public Cloud and from 1 December for Baremetal (servers, Eco, VPS), Hosted Private Cloud and Web Hosting plans. In the coming weeks, we will inform you of more specific details, service by service.

An unchanged commitment

Price/performance is part of our core commitments and remains at the heart of our value proposition to our customers. Currently, you already benefit from the savings we help you make thanks to innovations like water cooling and reversibility. These new inflation pressures do not change our objectives: to better serve you and offer you total freedom in the advanced use of our infrastructures and services by bringing you even more innovations.