OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Public Cloud”

RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4J

RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4J

EngineeringStéphane Philippart21/08/2024
How Professional Services at OVHcloud can help Startups and Scaleups

How Professional Services at OVHcloud can help Startups and Scaleups

Startup ProgramKatya Guez14/08/2024
Master Speech AI and build your own Video Translator app with AI Endpoints!

Master Speech AI and build your own Video Translator app with AI Endpoints!

EngineeringEléa Petton25/07/2024
Chatbot memory management with LangChain and AI Endpoints

Chatbot memory management with LangChain and AI Endpoints

EngineeringEléa Petton11/07/2024
Build a powerful Audio Virtual Assistant in less than 100 lines of code with AI Endpoints!

Build a powerful Audio Virtual Assistant in less than 100 lines of code with AI Endpoints!

EngineeringEléa Petton09/07/2024
Create your own Audio Summarizer assistant with AI Endpoints!

Create your own Audio Summarizer assistant with AI Endpoints!

EngineeringEléa Petton04/07/2024
How to use AI Endpoints, LangChain and Javascript to create a chatbot

How to use AI Endpoints, LangChain and Javascript to create a chatbot

EngineeringStéphane Philippart30/05/2024
When should you choose MongoDB over a relational database management system (RDBMS) like MySQL?

When should you choose MongoDB over a relational database management system (RDBMS) like MySQL?

Product NewsDimitri Fagué23/05/2024
How can startups create AI responsibly?

How can startups create AI responsibly?

Startup ProgramFilippo Sanesi30/04/2024