How Professional Services at OVHcloud can help Startups and Scaleups
Startups are the spearhead of innovation, demonstrating how one can harness technology to achieve new feats. However, as they grow, they often face tech infrastructure challenges, including rigidity and complexity, limiting their ability to innovate, pivot, and scale quickly. Another challenge is managing their cloud costs. Balancing the need for advanced, high-performing technology with affordability can be a delicate task.
In this context, partnering with a trusted cloud service provider, like OVHcloud, can help startups overcome these challenges and achieve their goals. On top of the cloud credits they receive in the Startup Program, startups also have access to one-on-one time with our Professional Services, dedicated to support them in their growth and innovation journey. By leveraging expert feedback, training and support, startups can build a solid, secure, and cost-effective technology infrastructure that empowers them to succeed in today's competitive digital landscape. Additionally, to our innovative, secure, and cost-effective solutions, OVHcloud offers a comprehensive range of Professional Services to help startups optimize their technology infrastructure.
These services help startups build, optimize, and manage their cloud infrastructure. Here's a brief overview of some of these services:
- Cloud Consulting: OVHcloud's team of experienced consultants provides tailored guidance to help startups architect, optimize, and manage their cloud environment. Alongside our technology partners, they offer expert advice on best practices, technology selection, and overall strategy. This service enables startups to make informed decisions about their technology infrastructure and align it with their business goals.
- Cloud Migration: OVHcloud's migration assistance helps startups transition from their existing infrastructure to the cloud with minimal downtime and disruption. This service covers planning, executing, and validating migrations, ensuring a smooth move to a more scalable, secure, and efficient cloud environment. By partnering with OVHcloud for migration, startups can minimize risks, reduce operational costs, and accelerate their path to innovation.
- Cloud Security: OVHcloud offers security assessments, compliance consulting, and incident response planning to help startups safeguard their cloud infrastructure. This service ensures that startups' data and systems are protected, meeting necessary security and privacy standards. By leveraging OVHcloud's security expertise, startups can build trust and confidence in their technology infrastructure.
- Custom Development: OVHcloud's Professional Services team can help startups build, deploy, and manage applications, platforms, and other cloud-native services tailored to their unique needs. This service integrates OVHcloud's offerings with a startup's existing technology stack, creating a cohesive, high-performing environment. By partnering with OVHcloud for custom development, startups can quickly launch new products and services, improve operational efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition.
- Training and Knowledge Transfer: OVHcloud provides training programs to help startups' team members develop their cloud skills and expertise. These sessions cover a wide range of topics, from cloud basics to advanced technologies and best practices. By investing in their team's knowledge and abilities, startups can build a strong foundation for long-term success and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
This extensive expertise empowers startups to build, manage, and scale their technology infrastructure with confidence, allowing them to focus on their core business and achieve their growth objectives.
Have a look at our Professional Services page and use cases to see how they can help you overcome infrastructure challenges, optimize costs, and ensure a safe and smooth setup.
If you’re not an OVHcloud Startup Program member and would like to get help building your responsible AI solution, you can apply to join the program here to benefit from an accompanied journey onto our cloud with up to €100k in free cloud credits and free tech consultation.