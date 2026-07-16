How Professional Services at OVHcloud can help Startups and Scaleups

Startups are the spearhead of innovation, demonstrating how one can harness technology to achieve new feats. However, as they grow, they often face tech infrastructure challenges, including rigidity and complexity, limiting their ability to innovate, pivot, and scale quickly. Another challenge is managing their cloud costs. Balancing the need for advanced, high-performing technology with affordability can be a delicate task.

In this context, partnering with a trusted cloud service provider, like OVHcloud, can help startups overcome these challenges and achieve their goals. On top of the cloud credits they receive in the Startup Program, startups also have access to one-on-one time with our Professional Services, dedicated to support them in their growth and innovation journey. By leveraging expert feedback, training and support, startups can build a solid, secure, and cost-effective technology infrastructure that empowers them to succeed in today's competitive digital landscape. Additionally, to our innovative, secure, and cost-effective solutions, OVHcloud offers a comprehensive range of Professional Services to help startups optimize their technology infrastructure.