OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “AI”

Object detection: train YOLOv5 on a custom dataset

Object detection: train YOLOv5 on a custom dataset

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton17/03/2022
AI Notebooks: analyze and classify sounds with AI

AI Notebooks: analyze and classify sounds with AI

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton04/03/2022
OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise

OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise

OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout18/02/2022
2021: major technological advances to accelerate, democratize and certify AI uses

2021: major technological advances to accelerate, democratize and certify AI uses

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner26/01/2021
Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines

Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines

GeneralBastien Verdebout22/12/2020
How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU

How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner09/07/2020
Machine learning : from idea to reality

Machine learning : from idea to reality

GeneralBastien Verdebout11/03/2020
Academics and OVH: an AI-centric collaboration

Academics and OVH: an AI-centric collaboration

GeneralLaurent Parmentier30/08/2019