OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “AI Endpoints”

Release of DeepSeek-R1 on OVHcloud AI Endpoints

Release of DeepSeek-R1 on OVHcloud AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart31/01/2025
Five ways to develop sovereign, sustainable AI solutions

Five ways to develop sovereign, sustainable AI solutions

OVHcloud Startup ProgramCezary Skarzynski27/01/2025
Revolutionizing Deployment

Revolutionizing Deployment

OVHcloud Startup ProgramLeonard Pommereau03/12/2024
Create a code assistant with Continue and AI Endpoints

Create a code assistant with Continue and AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart16/09/2024
RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4J

RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4J

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart21/08/2024
Master Speech AI and build your own Video Translator app with AI Endpoints!

Master Speech AI and build your own Video Translator app with AI Endpoints!

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton25/07/2024
Chatbot memory management with LangChain and AI Endpoints

Chatbot memory management with LangChain and AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton11/07/2024
Build a powerful Audio Virtual Assistant in less than 100 lines of code with AI Endpoints!

Build a powerful Audio Virtual Assistant in less than 100 lines of code with AI Endpoints!

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton09/07/2024
Memory chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

Memory chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart05/07/2024