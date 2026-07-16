Revolutionizing Deployment

Startup highlight: Interview with Louis Dussarps, Co-Founder & CEO at Webcapsule Through OVHcloud’s Startup Program, we support startups that tackle complex challenges with groundbreaking solutions.

Today, we interview Louis Dussarps, Co-Founder and CEO of Webcapsule, a platform designed to transform the development and deployment experience for engineering teams. Can you introduce Webcapsule and its mission? Webcapsule was born out of frustration. On a Friday night in February 2022, our developers were stuck troubleshooting a critical bug during a web app deployment. This moment of solitude made us realize there had to be a better way—a solution that would free developers from the endless cycle of deployment and infrastructure issues, allowing them to focus on building exceptional products. Our mission is simple: eliminate deployment stress and empower engineering teams to reclaim their time and control. At Webcapsule, sovereignty and transparency are at the heart of our values. We enable businesses to govern their data while leveraging innovative tools to enhance productivity.

What challenges did Webcapsule face before partnering with OVHcloud? The diversity of current web tools has made it critical for IT leaders to maintain control over where their data is processed without compromising team productivity. The rise of GenAI tools has amplified this need. Businesses require innovative tools while ensuring their data remains secure and sovereign.

Webcapsule solves this by transforming any SAAS service into a fully managed tool hosted on its own cloud. This approach eliminates data sovereignty concerns while ensuring productivity for tech and business teams alike. We needed a sovereign cloud provider for long-term scalability. OVHcloud met these requirements with its robust public cloud offerings and managed services, making it an ideal foundation for building our Internal Developer Platform (IDP).

The introduction of AI endpoints further solidified its position as a competitive alternative to American providers. Additionally, OVHcloud’s reputation as a trusted institution among our clients added credibility to our solution. Thanks to OVHcloud’s expertise and ecosystem, we set up and launched Webcapsule in just six weeks. Tools like Pulumi and the ability to rapidly consume managed services made this process incredibly fast and efficient.

We rely on managed Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, Redis, Harbor, DNS zones, and AI endpoints. The introduction of AI endpoints was particularly impactful, allowing us to build AI agents within secure and sovereign environments. OVHcloud’s comprehensive ecosystem made it the most compelling choice among European cloud providers. While we already had strong technical expertise, OVHcloud’s support went beyond technical assistance. It facilitated meaningful connections, such as our participation in the AI for Health event. This networking has been instrumental in advancing our mission.

What tangible results have you achieved through this collaboration? For our end clients, the impact has been remarkable:

- 70% reduction in time-to-market for applications.

- 95% fewer configuration scripts required.

- 400% increase in average deployment frequency. For regulated industries, working with trusted and sovereign partners is essential for long-term success. OVHcloud’s support and visibility through the Startup Program helped us unlock new markets, particularly in the healthcare sector. What’s next for Webcapsule? We aim to become the leading engineering platform that guarantees sovereignty across the entire development lifecycle while eliminating deployment challenges. Our growth strategy focuses on building a community around key components:

- An open-source foundation, Orbits, to encapsulate CI/CD actions like Helm but for deployment pipelines.

- An engineering platform with extensive tool integrations and SaaS partnerships. We want to be the go-to solution for teams seeking speed and control over their development and infrastructure. Our main challenges include:

1. Evangelizing our solution: With so many tools available, we must convince the community of our unique value.

2. Integrating AI: As AI grows, data consumption and compartmentalization present new challenges. Webcapsule is addressing these as a member of HubFrance IA.

3. Adapting to evolving legislation: Cloud technologies are central to sovereignty debates, and staying ahead of regulatory changes will be critical. What advice would you give to startups exploring cloud solutions? The cloud is complex, but starting on the right foot prevents significant headaches later. That said, not everyone needs to become a cloud expert. With the right division of responsibilities, you can delegate all or part of your infrastructure needs and focus on delivering value.