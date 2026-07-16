OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Latest articles from “OVHcloud Engineering”

Picking our Prometheus' remote storage

Picking our Prometheus' remote storage

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset17/04/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset04/04/2023
Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade21/03/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Girard17/03/2023
Prometheus' remote storage playground

Prometheus' remote storage playground

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset05/03/2023
Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset16/02/2023
Ransomware targeting VMware ESXi

Ransomware targeting VMware ESXi

OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard03/02/2023
Metal Instances: the power of Bare Metal and the automation of the cloud with pay-as-you-go

Metal Instances: the power of Bare Metal and the automation of the cloud with pay-as-you-go

OVHcloud EngineeringAndry Ramiandrasoa24/01/2023
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – A spam classifier with FastAPI (Part 3)

Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – A spam classifier with FastAPI (Part 3)

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton30/12/2022