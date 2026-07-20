OVHcloud Blog

Choosing a cloud provider: don't forget your long term strategy

General Ludivine Boutry, Dimitri Fagué 30/11/2020

PHP 8 is released! Web hosting abreast of the new features

General Sylvain Lendrevie 27/11/2020

4 Programs to Succeed Together

General Ludivine Boutry 19/11/2020

Our partnership with Project Jupyter: the value of an open-source data science community

General Jean-Louis Queguiner 10/11/2020

#EcosystemExperience: replays now available!

Events Ludivine Boutry 06/11/2020

Do you need to process your data? Try the new OVHcloud Data Processing service!

General Mojtaba Imani 22/07/2020

Sponsorship of the JupyterCon 2020: sharing values and supporting with infrastructure

General Jean-Louis Queguiner 02/07/2020

A leader in Europe in The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services In Europe, Q2 2020

General Ludivine Boutry, Yona Brawerman 24/06/2020

A trusted digital ecosystem. It’s here now! And we’re in it together!