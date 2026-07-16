OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Kubernetes”
The importance of backup and DRP for Kubernetes clusters
OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier, Antoine Lecorgne10/07/2023
Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog
OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa21/10/2022
Use TrilioVault to help you backup and restore your OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster
OVHcloud EngineeringHoracio Gonzalez12/05/2022
Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud
OVHcloud EngineeringGbadie Lue, François Loiseau, Pierre-henri Querol04/04/2022
Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator
OVHcloud EngineeringMaxime Hurtrel19/01/2022
OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.19
GeneralSébastien Jardin, Horacio Gonzalez17/11/2020
Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects
GeneralMaxime Hurtrel23/06/2020
OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.18
GeneralSébastien Jardin, Xavier Duthil12/06/2020
Managing Harbor at cloud scale : The story behind Harbor Kubernetes Operator
GeneralMaxime Hurtrel17/03/2020