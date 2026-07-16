OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Kubernetes”

The importance of backup and DRP for Kubernetes clusters

The importance of backup and DRP for Kubernetes clusters

OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier, Antoine Lecorgne10/07/2023
Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa21/10/2022
Use TrilioVault to help you backup and restore your OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster

Use TrilioVault to help you backup and restore your OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster

OVHcloud EngineeringHoracio Gonzalez12/05/2022
Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud

Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud

OVHcloud EngineeringGbadie Lue, François Loiseau, Pierre-henri Querol04/04/2022
Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator

Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator

OVHcloud EngineeringMaxime Hurtrel19/01/2022
OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.19

OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.19

GeneralSébastien Jardin, Horacio Gonzalez17/11/2020
Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects

Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects

GeneralMaxime Hurtrel23/06/2020
OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.18

OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.18

GeneralSébastien Jardin, Xavier Duthil12/06/2020
Managing Harbor at cloud scale : The story behind Harbor Kubernetes Operator

Managing Harbor at cloud scale : The story behind Harbor Kubernetes Operator

GeneralMaxime Hurtrel17/03/2020