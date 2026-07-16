OVHcloud Blog

The importance of backup and DRP for Kubernetes clusters

OVHcloud Partner Program Marine Terrier, Antoine Lecorgne 10/07/2023

Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

OVHcloud Product News Andry Ramiandrasoa 21/10/2022

Use TrilioVault to help you backup and restore your OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster

OVHcloud Engineering Horacio Gonzalez 12/05/2022

Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud

OVHcloud Engineering Gbadie Lue, François Loiseau, Pierre-henri Querol 04/04/2022

Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator

OVHcloud Engineering Maxime Hurtrel 19/01/2022

OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.19

General Sébastien Jardin, Horacio Gonzalez 17/11/2020

Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects

General Maxime Hurtrel 23/06/2020

OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.18

General Sébastien Jardin, Xavier Duthil 12/06/2020

Managing Harbor at cloud scale : The story behind Harbor Kubernetes Operator