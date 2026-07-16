OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Featured articles

Articles handpicked by our editorial team.

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026

Latest articles

Using FPGAs in an agile development workflow

Using FPGAs in an agile development workflow

GeneralTristan Groléat21/01/2020
Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 2)

Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 2)

GeneralAlexandre Lecuyer17/01/2020
OVHcloud customer service changes

OVHcloud customer service changes

GeneralOVHcloud Team13/01/2020
A year in review — the OVHcloud blog

A year in review — the OVHcloud blog

GeneralHoracio Gonzalez09/01/2020
OVHcloud Object Storage clusters support S3 API

OVHcloud Object Storage clusters support S3 API

GeneralJean-daniel Bonnetot31/12/2019
Industrialising storage benchmarks with Hosted Private Cloud from OVHcloud

Industrialising storage benchmarks with Hosted Private Cloud from OVHcloud

GeneralFrançois Lesage24/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II

Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II

GeneralAli Chehade17/12/2019
How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture

How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture

GeneralJean-daniel Bonnetot12/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I

Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I

GeneralAli Chehade09/12/2019