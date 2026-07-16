The birth of agile telemetry at OVHcloud - Part I

In October 2018, just before the OVHcloud Summit, I joined the Product Unit Platform as Program Manager. A new challenge came with this new role... to support the team working on a new product: OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes . The deadline was short, we had lots of things to do, and we needed to provide visibility to both Management and Development teams throughout. But as a Program Manager, I had the right tools in my bag: SCRUM and "agility".

My first action, as a newcomer, was to ask the team to express themselves. I wanted to understand how the group worked, as listening is one of the first steps in the agile construction process.

When dealing with significant changes, it's necessary to do some change management and accompany people throughout the process. All too often, the word "agile" is used in a way that sacrifices common sense, becoming the scapegoat when unforeseen events or delays in delivery occur. Reassuring the team and explaining them that agility wasn't going to make their lives harder, or add an overhead to the daily tasks, was a key objective. We achieved this in several ways:

Organising several presentations and methodology training sessions

Holding physical meetings with the teams at Paris and Lyon

Explaining how the method would work during a real sprint

C ollectively drafting a guide to our implementation of the SCRUM method

Once we had validated the fundamentals together, we moved on to the methodology. At this stage, we could begin to add value to the project by using agility.

Value in our agility

After a few sprints using the agile method, our group found some stability, i.e. we had reached a good "velocity", as we call it in agile practitioner slang. Velocity is an important value, and a determining factor in our ongoing journey towards agile telemetry.

To quickly (re)define it, velocity is the number of "effort points" the team is able to accomplish during a sprint. This key indicator allowed us to assess how much work our team could deliver over a given period of time.

Velocity and effort points in our Managed Kubernetes project

Let's look at a simplified schema of how this method worked in our Managed Kubernetes project: