Create and use OpenStack snapshots

A snapshot is a mechanism that allows you to create a new image from a running instance. This mainly serves two purposes:

Snapshots can be taken of instances while they are either running or stopped. In simple terms, snapshots are images with the following additional properties:

To create a snapshot of an instance using the CLI, use the following command:

Once you're logged in to Horizon , you can create a snapshot via the Compute → Instances page by clicking on the "Create snapshot" action.

The snapshot's status and information about it can be found on the Compute → Images page.

You can then select the snapshot when creating a new instance.

Live snapshots and data consistency

We call a snapshot taken against a running instance with no downtime a "live snapshot".

These snapshots are simply disk-only snapshots, and may be inconsistent if the instance's OS is not aware of the snapshot being taken.

This phenomenon occurs when a hypervisor freezes the instance to allow the creation of a "delta" file before resuming the execution of the instance. This is done to prevent the instance writing directly to its disk while it is copied. When the copy is done, the instance is frozen again to allow the "delta" to be merged with the instance's disk, and the execution is then resumed with the disk fully merged.

Inconsistencies can appear on the first freeze if the instance is not aware that the hypervisor is taking a snapshot, because the applications and the kernel running on the instance are not told to flush their buffers.

Ensuring snapshots are consistent

OpenStack Nova relies on QEMU to manage the virtual machines. QEMU also provides tools to communicate with an agent installed on the instance, in order to allow it to take certain actions before a snapshot.

This communication takes place via a virtual device added to the instance when OpenStack Nova detects that the image used has the following property: hw_qemu_guest_agent set to yes.

On a previously created private image, you can set the properties using this command: