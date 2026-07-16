Articles from Horacio Gonzalez
OVHcloud at Devoxx France 2023
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache, Horacio Gonzalez, Thierrry Chantier04/05/2023
OVHcloud at Devoxx Morocco
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Horacio Gonzalez28/10/2022
Use TrilioVault to help you backup and restore your OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster
OVHcloud EngineeringHoracio Gonzalez12/05/2022
OVHcloud at SnowCamp 2022
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Stéphane Philippart, Horacio Gonzalez11/02/2022
OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.19
GeneralSébastien Jardin, Horacio Gonzalez17/11/2020
A year in review — the OVHcloud blog
GeneralHoracio Gonzalez09/01/2020
Deploying a FaaS platform on OVH Managed Kubernetes using OpenFaaS
GeneralHoracio Gonzalez24/05/2019
Deploying game servers with Agones on OVH Managed Kubernetes
GeneralHoracio Gonzalez12/04/2019
Getting external traffic into Kubernetes - ClusterIp, NodePort, LoadBalancer, and Ingress
GeneralHoracio Gonzalez22/02/2019