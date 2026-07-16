Deploying game servers with Agones on OVH Managed Kubernetes
One of the key advantages of usisng Kubernetes is the formidable ecosystem around it. From Rancher to Istio, from Rook to Fission, from gVisor to KubeDB, the Kubernetes ecosystem is rich, vibrant and ever-growing. We are getting to the point where for most deployment needs we can say there is a K8s-based open-source project for that.
One of the latests additions to this ecosystem is the Agones project, an open-source, multiplayer, dedicated game-server hosting built on Kubernetes, developed by Google in collaboration with Ubisoft. The project was announced in March, and has already made quite a bit of noise...
In the OVH Platform Team we are fans of both online gaming and Kubernetes, so we told ourselves that we needed to test Agones. And what better way to test it than deploying it on our OVH Managed Kubernetes service, installing a Xonotic game server cluster and playing some old-school deathmatches with collegues?
And of course, we needed to write about it to share the experience...
Why Agones?
Agones (derived from the Greek word agōn, contests held during public festivals or more generally "contest" or "competition at games") aims to replace the usual proprietary solutions to deploy, scale and manage game servers.
Agones enriches Kubernetes with a Custom Controller and a Custom Resource Definition. With them, you can standardise Kubernetes tooling and APIs to create, scale and manage game server clusters.
Wait, what game servers are you talking about?
Well, Agones's main focus is online multiplayer games such as FPSs and MOBAs, fast-paced games requiring dedicated, low-latency game servers that synchronize the state of the game between players and serve as a source of truth for gaming situations.
These kinds of games ask for relatively ephemeral dedicated gaming servers, with every match running on a server instance. The servers need to be stateful (they must keep the game status), with the state usually held in memory for the duration of the match.
Latency is a key concern, as the competitive real-time aspects of the games ask for quick responses from the server. That means that the connection from the player device to the game server should be the most direct possible, ideally bypassing any intermediate server such as a load-balancer.
And how do you connect the players to the right server?
Every game publisher used to have their own proprietary solutions, but most on them follow a similar flow, with a matchmaking service that groups players into a match, deals with a cluster manager to provision a dedicated instance of game server and send to the players its IP address and port, to allow them to directly connect to the server and play the game.
Agones and it's Custom Controller and Custom Resource Definition replaces the complex cluster management infrastructure with a standardised, Kubernetes-based tooling and APIs. The matchmaker services interact with these APIs to spawn new game server pods and get their IP address and ports to the concerned players.
The cherry on the cake
Using Kubernetes for these tasks also gives some nice additional bonus, like being able to deploy the full gaming infrastructure in a developer environnement (or even in a minikube), or easily clone it to deploy in a new data center or cloud region, but also offering a whole platform to host all the additional services needed to build a game: account management, leaderboards, inventory...
And of course, the simplicity of operating Kubernetes-based platforms, especially when they dynamic, heterogeneous and distributed, as most online gaming platforms.
Deploying Agones on OVH Managed Kubernetes
There are several ways to install Agones in a Kubernetes cluster. For our test we chose the easiest one: installing with Helm.
Enabling creation of RBAC resources
The first step to install Agones is to setup a service account with enough permissions to create some special RBAC resource types.
kubectl create clusterrolebinding cluster-admin-binding \
--clusterrole=cluster-admin --serviceaccount=kube-system:default
Now we have the Cluster Role Binding needed for the installation.
Installing the Agones chart
Now let's continue by adding Agones repository to Helm's repository list.
helm repo add agones https://agones.dev/chart/stable
And then installing the stable Agones chart:
helm install --name my-agones --namespace agones-system agones/agones
The installation we have just done isn't suited for production, as the official install instructions recommend running Agones and the game servers in separate, dedicated pools of nodes. But for the needs of our test, the basic setup is enough.
Confirming Agones started successfully
To verify that Agones is running on our Kubernetes cluster, we can look at the pods in the
agones-system namespace:
kubectl get --namespace agones-system pods
If everything is ok, you should see an
agones-controller pod with a Running status:
$ kubectl get --namespace agones-system pods
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
agones-controller-5f766fc567-xf4vv 1/1 Running 0 5d15h
agones-ping-889c5954d-6kfj4 1/1 Running 0 5d15h
agones-ping-889c5954d-mtp4g 1/1 Running 0 5d15h
You can also see more details using:
kubectl describe --namespace agones-system pods
Looking at the
agones-controller description, you should see something like:
$ kubectl describe --namespace agones-system pods
Name: agones-controller-5f766fc567-xf4vv
Namespace: agones-system
[...]
Conditions:
Type Status
Initialized True
Ready True
ContainersReady True
PodScheduled True
Where all the
Conditions should have status
True.
Deploying a game server
The Agones Hello world is rather boring, a simple UDP echo server, so we decided to skip it and go directly to something more interesting: a Xonotic game server.
Xonotic is an open-source multi-player FPS, and a rather good one, with lots of interesting game modes, maps, weapons and customization options.
Deploying a Xonotic game server over Agones is rather easy:
kubectl create -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/agones/release-0.9.0/examples/xonotic/gameserver.yaml
The game server deployment can take some moments, so we need to wait until its status is
Ready before using it. We can fetch the status with:
kubectl get gameserver
We wait until the fetch gives a
Ready status on our game server:
$ kubectl get gameserver
NAME STATE ADDRESS PORT NODE AGE
xonotic Ready 51.83.xxx.yyy 7094 node-zzz 5d
When the game server is ready, we also get the address and the port we should use to connect to our deathmatch game (in my example,
51.83.xxx.yyy:7094).
It's frag time
So now that we have a server, let's test it!
We downloaded the Xonotic client for our computers (it runs on Windows, Linux and MacOS, so there is no excuse), and lauched it:
Then we go to the Multiplayer menu and enter the address and port of our game server:
And we are ready to play!
And on the server side?
On the server side, we can spy how things are going for our game server, using
kubectl logs. Let's begin by finding the pod running the game:
kubectl get pods
We see that our game server is running in a pod called
xonotic:
$ kubectl get pods
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
xonotic 2/2 Running 0 5d15h
We can then use
kubectl logs on it. In the pod there are two containers, the main
xonotic one and a Agones sidecar, so we must specify that we want the logs of the
xonotic container:
$ kubectl logs xonotic
Error from server (BadRequest): a container name must be specified for pod xonotic, choose one of: [xonotic agones-gameserver-sidecar]
$ kubectl logs xonotic xonotic
>>> Connecting to Agones with the SDK
>>> Starting health checking
>>> Starting wrapper for Xonotic!
>>> Path to Xonotic server script: /home/xonotic/Xonotic/server_linux.sh
Game is Xonotic using base gamedir data
gamename for server filtering: Xonotic
Xonotic Linux 22:03:50 Mar 31 2017 - release
Current nice level is below the soft limit - cannot use niceness
Skeletal animation uses SSE code path
execing quake.rc
[...]
Authenticated connection to 109.190.xxx.yyy:42475 has been established: client is v6xt9/GlzxBH+xViJCiSf4E/SCn3Kx47aY3EJ+HOmZo=@Xon//Ks, I am /EpGZ8F@~Xon//Ks
LostInBrittany is connecting...
url_fclose: failure in crypto_uri_postbuf
Receiving player stats failed: -1
LostInBrittany connected
LostInBrittany connected
LostInBrittany is now spectating
[BOT]Eureka connected
[BOT]Hellfire connected
[BOT]Lion connected
[BOT]Scorcher connected
unconnected changed name to [BOT]Eureka
unconnected changed name to [BOT]Hellfire
unconnected changed name to [BOT]Lion
unconnected changed name to [BOT]Scorcher
[BOT]Scorcher picked up Strength
[BOT]Scorcher drew first blood!
[BOT]Hellfire was gunned down by [BOT]Scorcher's Shotgun
[BOT]Scorcher slapped [BOT]Lion around a bit with a large Shotgun
[BOT]Scorcher was gunned down by [BOT]Eureka's Shotgun, ending their 2 frag spree
[BOT]Scorcher slapped [BOT]Lion around a bit with a large Shotgun
[BOT]Scorcher was shot to death by [BOT]Eureka's Blaster
[BOT]Hellfire slapped [BOT]Eureka around a bit with a large Shotgun, ending their 2 frag spree
[BOT]Eureka slapped [BOT]Scorcher around a bit with a large Shotgun
[BOT]Eureka was gunned down by [BOT]Hellfire's Shotgun
[BOT]Hellfire was shot to death by [BOT]Lion's Blaster, ending their 2 frag spree
[BOT]Scorcher was cooked by [BOT]Lion
[BOT]Eureka turned into hot slag
[...]
Add some friends...
The next step is mostly enjoyable: asking the collegues to connect to the server and doing a true deathmatch like in Quake 2 times.
And now?
We have a working game server, but we have barely uncovered the possibilities of Agones: deploying a fleet (a set of warm GameServers that are available to be allocated from), testing the FleetAutoscaler (to automatically scale up and down a Fleet in response to demand), making some dummy allocator service. In future blog posts we will dive deeper into it, and explore those possibilities.
And in a wider context, we are going to continue our exploratory journey on Agones. The project is still very young, an early alpha, but it shows some impressive perspectives.