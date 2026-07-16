Deploying a FaaS platform on OVH Managed Kubernetes using OpenFaaS

Several weeks ago, I was taking part in a meetup about Kubernetes, when one of the attendees made a remark that resonated deeply with me...

Hey, Horacio, that Kubernetes thing is rather cool, but what I would have loved to see is a Functions-as-a-Service platform. Most of my apps could be easily done with a database and several serverless functions!

It wasn't the first time I'd got that question... Being, above all, a web developer, I can definitely relate. Kubernetes is a wonderful product – you can install complicated web architectures with a click – but what about the database + some functions model? Well, you can also do it with Kubernetes! That's the beauty of the rich Kubernetes ecosystem: you can find projects to address many different use cases, from game servers with Agones to FaaS platforms... There is an Helm chart for that! Saying "You can do it with Kubernetes!" is almost the new "There is an app for that!", but it doesn't help a lot of people who are looking for solutions. As the question had come up several times, we decided to prepare a small tutorial on how to deploy and use a FaaS platform on OVH Managed Kubernetes. We began by testing several FaaS platform on our Kubernetes. Our objective was to find the following solution: Easy to deploy (ideally with a simple Helm chart)

Manageable with both an UI and a CLI, because different customers have different needs

Auto-scalable, in both the upscaling and downscaling senses

Supported by comprehensive documentation We tested lots of platforms, like Kubeless, OpenWhisk, OpenFaaS and Fission, and I must say that all of them performed quite well. In the end though, the one that scored the best in terms of our objectives was OpenFaaS, so we decided to use it as the reference for this blog post. OpenFaaS – a Kubernetes-native FaaS platform

OpenFaaS is an open-source framework for building serverless functions with Docker and Kubernetes. The project is already mature, popular and active, with more than 14k stars on GitHub, hundreds of contributors, and lots of users (both corporate and private). OpenFaaS is very simple to deploy, using a Helm chart (including an operator for CRDs, i.e. kubectl get functions ). It has both a CLI and a UI, manages auto-scaling effectively, and its documentation is really comprehensive (with a Slack channel to discuss it, as a nice bonus!). Technically, OpenFaaS is composed of several functional blocks: The Function Watchdog. A tiny golang HTTP server that transforms any Docker image into a serverless function

A tiny golang HTTP server that transforms any Docker image into a serverless function The API Gateway , which provides an external route into functions and collects metrics

, which provides an external route into functions and collects metrics The UI Portal , which creates and invokes functions

, which creates and invokes functions The CLI (essentially a REST client for the API Gateway ), which can deploy any container as a function Functions can be written in many languages (although I mainly used JavaScript, Go and Python for testing purposes), using handy templates or a simple Dockerfile.

Deploying OpenFaaS on OVH Managed Kubernetes There are several ways to install OpenFaaS on a Kubernetes cluster. In this post we're looking at the easiest one: installing with Helm.

If you need information on how to install and use Helm on your OVH Managed Kubernetes cluster, you can follow our tutorial.

The official Helm chart for OpenFaas is available on the faas-netes repository. Adding the OpenFaaS Helm chart The OpenFaaS Helm chart isn't available in Helm's standard stable repository, so you'll need to add their repository to your Helm installation:

bash Copy helm repo add openfaas https://openfaas.github.io/faas-netes/ helm repo update

Creating the namespaces OpenFaaS guidelines recommend creating two namespaces, one for OpenFaaS core services and one for the functions:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/openfaas/faas-netes/master/namespaces.yml

Generating secrets A FaaS platform that's open to the internet seems like a bad idea. That's why we are generating secrets, to enable authentication on the gateway:

bash Copy # generate a random password PASSWORD=$(head -c 12 /dev/urandom | shasum| cut -d' ' -f1) kubectl -n openfaas create secret generic basic-auth \ --from-literal=basic-auth-user=admin \ --from-literal=basic-auth-password="$PASSWORD"

Note: you will need this password later in the tutorial (to access the UI portal, for example). You can view it at any point in the terminal session with echo $PASSWORD .

Deploying the Helm chart The Helm chart can be deployed in three modes: LoadBalancer , NodePort and Ingress . For our purposes, the simplest way is simply using our external Load Balancer, so we will deploy it in LoadBalancer , with the --set serviceType=LoadBalancer option.

If you want to better understand the difference between these three modes, you can read our Getting external traffic into Kubernetes – ClusterIp, NodePort, LoadBalancer, and Ingress blog post.

Deploy the Helm chart as follows:

bash Copy helm upgrade openfaas --install openfaas/openfaas \ --namespace openfaas \ --set basic_auth=true \ --set functionNamespace=openfaas-fn \ --set serviceType=LoadBalancer

As suggested in the install message, you can verify that OpenFaaS has started by running:

bash Copy kubectl --namespace=openfaas get deployments -l "release=openfaas, app=openfaas"

If it's working, you should see a list of the available OpenFaaS deployment objects:

bash Copy $ kubectl --namespace=openfaas get deployments -l "release=openfaas, app=openfaas" NAME DESIRED CURRENT UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE alertmanager 1 1 1 1 33s faas-idler 1 1 1 1 33s gateway 1 1 1 1 33s nats 1 1 1 1 33s prometheus 1 1 1 1 33s queue-worker 1 1 1 1 33s

Install the FaaS CLI and log in to the API Gateway The easiest way to interact with your new OpenFaaS platform is by installing faas-cli , the command line client for OpenFaaS on a Linux or Mac (or in a WSL linux terminal in Windows):

bash Copy curl -sL https://cli.openfaas.com | sh

You can now use the CLI to log in to the gateway. The CLI will need the public URL of the OpenFaaS LoadBalancer , which you can get via kubectl :

bash Copy kubectl get svc -n openfaas gateway-external -o wide

Export the URL to an OPENFAAS_URL variable:

bash Copy export OPENFAAS_URL=[THE_URL_OF_YOUR_LOADBALANCER]:[THE_EXTERNAL_PORT]

Note: you will need this URL later on the tutorial, for example to access the UI portal. You can see it at any moment in the terminal session by doing echo $OPENFAAS_URL .

And connect to the gateway:

bash Copy echo -n $PASSWORD | ./faas-cli login -g $OPENFAAS_URL -u admin --password-stdin

Now your're connected to the gateway, and you can send commands to the OpenFaaS platform. By default, there is no function installed on your OpenFaaS platform, as you can verify with the faas-cli list command. In my own deployment (URLs and IP changed for this example), the preceding operations gave:

yaml Copy $ kubectl get svc -n openfaas gateway-external -o wide NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE SELECTOR gateway-external LoadBalancer 10.3.xxx.yyy xxxrt657xx.lb.c1.gra.k8s.ovh.net 8080:30012/TCP 9m10s app=gateway $ export OPENFAAS_URL=xxxrt657xx.lb.c1.gra.k8s.ovh.net:8080 $ echo -n $PASSWORD | ./faas-cli login -g $OPENFAAS_URL -u admin --password-stdin Calling the OpenFaaS server to validate the credentials... WARNING! Communication is not secure, please consider using HTTPS. Letsencrypt.org offers free SSL/TLS certificates. credentials saved for admin http://xxxrt657xx.lb.c1.gra.k8s.ovh.net:8080 $ ./faas-cli version ___ _____ ____ / _ \ _ __ ___ _ __ | ___|_ _ __ _/ ___| | | | | '_ \ / _ \ '_ \| |_ / _` |/ _` \___ \ | |_| | |_) | __/ | | | _| (_| | (_| |___) | \___/| .__/ \___|_| |_|_| \__,_|\__,_|____/ |_| CLI: commit: b42d0703b6136cac7b0d06fa2b212c468b0cff92 version: 0.8.11 Gateway uri: http://xxxrt657xx.lb.c1.gra.k8s.ovh.net:8080 version: 0.13.0 sha: fa93655d90d1518b04e7cfca7d7548d7d133a34e commit: Update test for metrics server Provider name: faas-netes orchestration: kubernetes version: 0.7.5 sha: 4d3671bae8993cf3fde2da9845818a668a009617 $ ./faas-cli list Function Invocations Replicas

Deploying and invoking functions You can easily deploy functions on your OpenFaaS platform using the CLI, with this command: faas-cli up . Let's try out some sample functions from the OpenFaaS repository:

bash Copy ./faas-cli deploy -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/openfaas/faas/master/stack.yml

Running a faas-cli list command now will show the deployed functions:

bash Copy $ ./faas-cli list Function Invocations Replicas base64 0 1 echoit 0 1 hubstats 0 1 markdown 0 1 nodeinfo 0 1 wordcount 0 1

As an example, let's invoke wordcount (a function that takes the syntax of the unix wc command, giving us the number of lines, words and characters of the input data):

bash Copy echo 'I love when a plan comes together' | ./faas-cli invoke wordcount

bash Copy $ echo 'I love when a plan comes together' | ./faas-cli invoke wordcount 1 7 34

Invoking a function without the CLI You can use the faas-cli describe command to get the public URL of your function, and then call it directly with your favorite HTTP library (or the good old curl ):

yaml Copy $ ./faas-cli describe wordcount Name: wordcount Status: Ready Replicas: 1 Available replicas: 1 Invocations: 1 Image: functions/alpine:latest Function process: URL: http://xxxxx657xx.lb.c1.gra.k8s.ovh.net:8080/function/wordcount Async URL: http://xxxxx657xx.lb.c1.gra.k8s.ovh.net:8080/async-function/wordcount Labels: faas_function : wordcount Annotations: prometheus.io.scrape : false $ curl -X POST --data-binary "I love when a plan comes together" "http://xxxxx657xx.lb.c1.gra.k8s.ovh.net:8080/function/wordcount" 0 7 33

Containers everywhere... The most attractive part of a FaaS platform is being able to deploy your own functions.

In OpenFaaS, you can write your these function in many languages, not just the usual suspects (JavaScript, Python, Go etc.). This is because in OpenFaaS, you can deploy basically any container as a function, although this does mean you need to package your functions as containers in order to deploy them. That also means that in order to create your own functions, you need to have Docker installed on your workstation, and you will need to push the images in a Docker registry (either the official one or a private one). If you need a private registry, you can install one on your OVH Managed Kubernetes cluster. For this tutorial we are choosing to deploy our image on the official Docker registry. Writing our first function For our first example, we are going to create and deploy a hello word function in JavaScript, using NodeJS. Let's begin by creating and scaffolding the function folder:

bash Copy mkdir hello-js-project cd hello-js-project ../faas-cli new hello-js --lang node

The CLI will download a JS function template from OpenFaaS repository, generate a function description file ( hello-js.yml in this case) and a folder for the function source code ( hello-js ). For NodeJS, you will find a package.json (to declare eventual dependencies to your function, for example) and a handler.js (the function main code) in this folder. Edit hello-js.yml to set the name of the image you want to upload to the Docker registry:

yaml Copy version: 1.0 provider: name: openfaas gateway: http://6d6rt657vc.lb.c1.gra.k8s.ovh.net:8080 functions: hello-js: lang: node handler: ./hello-js image: ovhplatform/openfaas-hello-js:latest

The function described in the handler.js file is really simple. It exports a function with two parameters: a context where you will receive the request data, and a callback that you will call at the end of your function and where you will pass the response data.

javascript Copy "use strict" module.exports = (context, callback) => { callback(undefined, {status: "done"}); }

Let's edit it to send back our hello world message:

javascript Copy "use strict" module.exports = (context, callback) => { callback(undefined, {message: 'Hello world'}); }

Now you can build the Docker image and push it to the public Docker registry:

bash Copy # Build the image ../faas-cli build -f hello-js.yml # Login at Docker Registry, needed to push the image docker login # Push the image to the registry ../faas-cli push -f hello-js.yml

With the image in the registry, let's deploy and invoke the function with the OpenFaaS CLI:

bash Copy # Deploy the function ../faas-cli deploy -f hello-js.yml # Invoke the function ../faas-cli invoke hello-js

Congratulations! You have just written and deployed your first OpenFaaS function. Using the OpenFaaS UI Portal You can test the UI Portal by pointing your browser to your OpenFaaS gateway URL (the one you have set on the $OPENFAAS_URL variable), and entering the admin user and the password you have set on the $PASSWORD variable when prompted to.

In the UI Portal, you will find the list of the deployed functions. For each function, you can find its description, invoke it and see the result.