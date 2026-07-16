A year in review — the OVHcloud blog

In this first post of 2021, I would like to indulge in a review of the last year for the OVHcloud blog. A year like no other… I feel like a lazy writer by typing a heading like that, it both seems trite and cliché. But honestly, I can’t find another way to start a 2020 retrospective, so much so this year has been unique. The Covid-19 crisis has marked the whole year, and we at OVHcloud blog team have tried to be a relay for initiatives and messages from OVHcloud and its ecosystem to take part in the effort combat this healthcare crisis. During the first lockdown, we talked about the #Open_solidarity initiative to offer free infrastructures to remote working, collaboration and healthcare hosting solutions for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. We also gave some advice on protecting your IT infrastructure and the security issues raised by the sudden wave of remote working. We showcased some concrete examples, like the BigBluButton based solution used by the ISEN Ouest engineering school and by out internal training teams. What did we talk about? The most commonly-explored subjects were: Open Source

Web Hosting

Kubernetes

Infrastructure

Machine learning & AI

DevOps & Automati

on Some highlights We feel really proud of all the posts we published last year. We feel that the diversity of subject matters, contributors and technologies showcase the richness of OVHcloud teams’ expertise. It’s always unfair to make a ranking, because bare audience metrics don’t necessarily correlate to a post’s interest or reach. However, let me showcase some of the most widely-read posts from this first year. Disclaimer: it is not a strict ranking, as I am only putting one post per category into it A journey through the wondrous land of Machine Learning series

In this series of posts, Solutions Architect Guillaume Ruty does a very practical, down to Earth, introduction to Machine Learning by using a scenario easy to relate to: how Machine Learning could have helped him estimate the price of the apartment he bought; what tools he would need to do that, how he would proceed, and what difficulties he might encounter. In the first post, Did I get ripped off?, he does a naïve implementation of the Machine Learning process, and show how the results are aberrant, in the second one, “Can I really buy a palace in Paris for 100,000€?”, he explains why and proposes some solutions.

In this series, our Head of Security Tools Squad, Stéphane Lesimple, describes our The Bastion security infrastructure, the constraints, the features, and how and why we decided to release it as open source last Fall. The series of articles offers a good peek to how we manage the access to our servers. A public and participative roadmap for our Public Cloud!

Last December we released the roadmap for our Public Cloud. Maxime Hurtrel, Cloud Native Services Product Manager, explains in the post why and how we decided to The Agile Telemetry series

A series of posts about Agility, in the OVHcloud way. Pragmatism, automation, metrics and a dose of plain old good sense allied to the Agile principles to build an Agile methodology that simply works. The Self-heal at Webhosting series With almost 6 000 000 websites hosted on more than 15 000 servers, the OVHcloud Webhosting SRE team manage lots of alerts during their working day. In these posts, the SRE team explain how they have been the self-healing, a set of tools to help them in their tasks. An old favorite Looking at the blog stats for 2020, I was pleasantly surprised to find an oldie but goodie, a post from 2019 that is still one off our most read post (and very highly placed in search engine searches):

Getting external traffic into Kubernetes — ClusterIp, NodePort, Load Balancer, and Ingress