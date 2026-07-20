Articles de Rémy Vandepoel
Nouveautés VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF 9.x)
OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel19/07/2026
Landing Zone : comment accélérer l’adoption du cloud public avec OVHcloud
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel10/07/2026
Object Storage : 10 ans d’évolution, de l’évolutivité à la résilience
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026
Rancher et OVHcloud : la solution qui simplifie la gestion de vos clusters Managed Kubernetes
OVHcloud Product NewsRémy Vandepoel29/06/2026
Développement à distance #3 - Industrialisation et automatisation
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel13/05/2026
Développement à distance #2 - Sécurisation et performance
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026
Développement à distance #1 - Premier déploiement
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026