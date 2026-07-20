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Rémy Vandepoel

Rémy Vandepoel

Contributor

Technical Evangelist, OVHcloud

Articles de Rémy Vandepoel

Nouveautés VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF 9.x)

Nouveautés VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF 9.x)

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel19/07/2026
Landing Zone : comment accélérer l’adoption du cloud public avec OVHcloud

Landing Zone : comment accélérer l’adoption du cloud public avec OVHcloud

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel10/07/2026
Object  Storage : 10 ans d’évolution, de l’évolutivité à la résilience

Object  Storage : 10 ans d’évolution, de l’évolutivité à la résilience

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026
Rancher et OVHcloud : la solution qui simplifie la gestion de vos clusters Managed Kubernetes

Rancher et OVHcloud : la solution qui simplifie la gestion de vos clusters Managed Kubernetes

OVHcloud Product NewsRémy Vandepoel29/06/2026
Développement à distance #3 - Industrialisation et automatisation

Développement à distance #3 - Industrialisation et automatisation

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel13/05/2026
Développement à distance #2 - Sécurisation et performance

Développement à distance #2 - Sécurisation et performance

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026
Développement à distance #1 - Premier déploiement

Développement à distance #1 - Premier déploiement

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026