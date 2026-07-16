OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Automation”

Warden: the self-healing framework for local actions

Warden: the self-healing framework for local actions

GeneralAlexandre Gauthier09/12/2020
Selfheal at Webhosting - The external part

Selfheal at Webhosting - The external part

GeneralFlorian Chardin17/07/2020
Doing BIG automation with Celery

Doing BIG automation with Celery

GeneralBartosz Rabiega06/03/2020
Introducing Director – a tool to build your Celery workflows

Introducing Director – a tool to build your Celery workflows

GeneralNicolas Crocfer26/02/2020
Simplify your research experiments with Kubernetes

Simplify your research experiments with Kubernetes

GeneralLaurent Parmentier06/09/2019
OVH Private Cloud and HashiCorp Terraform - Part 1

OVH Private Cloud and HashiCorp Terraform - Part 1

GeneralErwan Quelin03/05/2019
Dedicated Servers: twice the bandwidth for the same price

Dedicated Servers: twice the bandwidth for the same price

GeneralYaniv Fdida27/03/2019
Continuous Delivery and Deployment Workflows with CDS

Continuous Delivery and Deployment Workflows with CDS

GeneralYvonnick Esnault01/03/2019
How does OVH manage the CI/CD at scale?

How does OVH manage the CI/CD at scale?

GeneralYvonnick Esnault14/02/2019