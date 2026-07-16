OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Automation”
Warden: the self-healing framework for local actions
GeneralAlexandre Gauthier09/12/2020
Selfheal at Webhosting - The external part
GeneralFlorian Chardin17/07/2020
Doing BIG automation with Celery
GeneralBartosz Rabiega06/03/2020
Introducing Director – a tool to build your Celery workflows
GeneralNicolas Crocfer26/02/2020
Simplify your research experiments with Kubernetes
GeneralLaurent Parmentier06/09/2019
OVH Private Cloud and HashiCorp Terraform - Part 1
GeneralErwan Quelin03/05/2019
Dedicated Servers: twice the bandwidth for the same price
GeneralYaniv Fdida27/03/2019
Continuous Delivery and Deployment Workflows with CDS
GeneralYvonnick Esnault01/03/2019
How does OVH manage the CI/CD at scale?
GeneralYvonnick Esnault14/02/2019