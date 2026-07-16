Selfheal at Webhosting - The external part

We need, therefore, some tools to help us. In our team, we call it the selfheal.

Our infrastructure is constantly growing, but to scale smoothly, the amount of time spent solving alerts should not increase proportionally.

With almost 6000000 websites hosted on more than 15000 servers, the OVHcloud Webhosting SRE team manage lots of alerts during their working day.

What is the selfheal ?

The selfheal refers to the automation of alert solving in our production environments. The automated process is able to fix well-known issues, with no admin interaction.

Why do we need it?

We must limit the time we spend to solve alerts as far as possible. Not only so we have the time to run and maintain the infrastructure, but also to stay up to date.

With the number of servers we manage, a small issue can represent dozens of alerts.

We need to be efficient by automating as many production chores as possible.

Hardware

Serving billions of HTTP requests each day requires a lot of resources, which is why we often use physical servers in our datacenters.

Even a single physical server requires a big follow up. It takes a lot of time to diagnose, schedule downtime, request and manage an intervention with datacenter teams, or even to reinstall the operating system when a disk is faulty.

We cannot afford to spend hours on repetitive tasks when they can be automated.

Software

Even if software seems predictable, it will still encounter failure. This is true even when managing the underlying infrastructure that hosts millions of lines of unknown code provided by our client.

While we try to have a stable software stack, we cannot predict all behaviour. Many of the software problems can be solved with a restart or a quick fix, and lots of these operations can also be automated.

We should alert the on-call admin staff as little as possible, only when it's absolutely necessary.

The idea is is to log each action done by the selfheal to identify bug or error patterns and then work on longer term fixes.

The selfheal at Webhosting

At Webhosting we split selfheal in two part:

External selfheal which handles hardware problems or anything that can not be solved by the host itself. Internal selfheal which is intended to solve software problems on a given system.

In this article, we will discuss the the external part.

External selfheal

Context:

As we said earlier, the external part of our selfheal is mainly intended to solve hardware problems that cannot be solved by the server alone.

To accomplish this, we created a small micro-service application that listens - monitoring events.

We could have chosen an existing tool (like StackStorm), but we didn't. Here's why: