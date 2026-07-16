Dedicated Servers: twice the bandwidth for the same price

your servers now have twice the bandwidth, for the same price!

on OVH dedicated servers, without changing the price. A promise is a promise, so several weeks ago we fulfilled it:

We announced it at the OVH Summit 2018... We were going to

We knew from the start that this upgrade would be feasible, as our 20Tbps network core can definitely cope with the extra load! We work daily to make sure you enjoy using our network, which is one of the largest in the world among hosting providers. Indeed, our network is constantly evolving, and our teams work tirelessly to optimise the capacity planning and anticipate the load generated by all our customers, spread across our 28 datacentres. It's also more than capable of managing the

waves of DDoS attacks

that arrive almost daily, sending millions of requests to hosted servers in an attempt to render them unavailable. These are

absorbed

by our in-house

Anti-DDoS Protection

, without any customer impact! As a reminder, we suffered

one of the biggest attacks on record a few years ago

, which generated traffic of more than 1Tbps, but was nonetheless absorbed by our infrastructure, without any impact on our customers. To guarantee this additional public bandwidth, our Network and Bare Metal teams have worked closely together to be more and more LEAN when it comes to our infrastructures. As a result, thousands of active devices (routers, switches, servers etc.) have been

updated in a completely transparent

way!

The overall deployment process has taken some time, as we have done a rolling upgrade, taking a QoS and isolation approach to prevent possible traffic spikes. Product range by product range, datacentre by datacentre... The deployment itself was quick and painless, as it was fully automated. The potential bottleneck was making sure that everything worked as intended, which involved carefully monitoring our full server farm, as bandwidth doubling can have a huge impact, especially at OVH, where (let me mention it once again!)

egress traffic

is indeed

unlimited

! Here's a quick overview of the new bandwidth for each server range: