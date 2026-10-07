Back

🎙️ Tranches de Tech #31 – Is IT full of cat people?

Stéphane Philippart1 min read
Podcast,Tranches de Tech
🎙️ Tranches de Tech #31 – Is IT full of cat people?

👤 Guest: Léonore des Plas

🗓️ Date of recording: 25 September 2026

🎧 Link to the episode

👤 Introducing Léonore – ⏱️ 1:00

📣 Summer news – ⏱️ 15:25

Several articles on the JetBrains blog demystify token optimisation tools:

NVIDIA acquires Hugging Face for $12.93 billion

https://tech-insider.org/nvidia-hugging-face-acquisition-12-9-billion-2026/

📰 Tech News

🤖 AI – ⏱️ 24:24

Jev model

https://docs.typesafe.ai/introduction

Claude Opus 5.5 is out

https://www.anthropic.com/claude-opus-5-5

Introducing GPT‑6 Sol and Luna

https://openai.com/index/introducing-gpt-6-sol-and-luna/

New OVHcloud models

https://www.ovhcloud.com/en/public-cloud/ai-endpoints/catalog/

👩‍💻 Development – ⏱️ 39:16

Java 27 is now available

🏗️ Infra as Code/Infrastructure – ⏱️ 44:35

OVHcloud Terraform provider v2.21.0

https://github.com/ovh/terraform-provider-ovh/releases/tag/v2.20.0

OVHcloud Pulumi provider v2.21.0

https://github.com/ovh/pulumi-ovh/releases/tag/v2.21.0

OVHcloud CLI v0.15.0

☁️ Cloud – ⏱️ 47:28

Microcks on OVHcloud

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

https://blog.ovhcloud.com/en/posts/manila-csi-ovhcloud-file-storage/

📦 Container & Orchestration – ⏱️ 52:20

Understanding Kubernetes 1.37 changelog in a visual way

https://dev.to/aurelievache/understanding-kubernetes-part-63-kubernetes-137-changelog-713

Sofka - K9s replacement in Rust?

https://github.com/nklmilojevic/sofka

My Saturday afternoon with Cilium from OVH (in French)

https://blog.littlejo.link/cilium/ovh/intro/

🔐 Security – ⏱️ 1:01:19

OVHcloud Secret Manager + External Secrets Operator: managing your Kubernetes secrets (in French)

https://une-tasse-de.cafe/expresso/ovh-secret-manager-eso/

🧰 Miscellaneous

Is Mise the ultimate package manager?

🎤 Conferences/Meetups – ⏱️ 1:04:59

List of conferences and open CFPs

https://developers.events/

OVHcloud AI Summit

https://summit.ovhcloud.com/en-gb/

Open letter calling for the survival of tech events

https://lettreouverte.afup.org/

👋 Conclusion – ⏱️ 1:13:46

Closing remarks from Léonore

💡 Listen to the other episodes here: https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech 

Share on: