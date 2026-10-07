🎙️ Tranches de Tech #31 – Is IT full of cat people?
👤 Guest: Léonore des Plas
- Bluesky: @hanatori.bsky.social
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leonoredesplas
🗓️ Date of recording: 25 September 2026
👤 Introducing Léonore – ⏱️ 1:00
📣 Summer news – ⏱️ 15:25
Several articles on the JetBrains blog demystify token optimisation tools:
- https://blog.jetbrains.com/ai/2026/07/speak-to-ai-agents-like-cavemen-tosave-tokens/#finding-1-the-saving-is-about-85-not-65
- https://blog.jetbrains.com/ai/2026/07/rtk-claude-code-token-savings/
- https://blog.jetbrains.com/ai/2026/07/ponytail-skill-claude-tested/#verdict
NVIDIA acquires Hugging Face for $12.93 billion
https://tech-insider.org/nvidia-hugging-face-acquisition-12-9-billion-2026/
📰 Tech News
🤖 AI – ⏱️ 24:24
Jev model
https://docs.typesafe.ai/introduction
Claude Opus 5.5 is out
https://www.anthropic.com/claude-opus-5-5
Introducing GPT‑6 Sol and Luna
https://openai.com/index/introducing-gpt-6-sol-and-luna/
New OVHcloud models
https://www.ovhcloud.com/en/public-cloud/ai-endpoints/catalog/
👩💻 Development – ⏱️ 39:16
Java 27 is now available
- https://blogs.oracle.com/java/the-arrival-of-java-27?source=:so:tw:or:awr:jav:::&SC=:so:tw:or:awr:jav:::&pcode=
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V2jooUo8O0
🏗️ Infra as Code/Infrastructure – ⏱️ 44:35
OVHcloud Terraform provider v2.21.0
https://github.com/ovh/terraform-provider-ovh/releases/tag/v2.20.0
OVHcloud Pulumi provider v2.21.0
https://github.com/ovh/pulumi-ovh/releases/tag/v2.21.0
OVHcloud CLI v0.15.0
☁️ Cloud – ⏱️ 47:28
Microcks on OVHcloud
- https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:share:7497555915366236160/
- https://blog.ovhcloud.com/en/posts/deploy-microcks-ovhcloud-mks/
Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)
https://blog.ovhcloud.com/en/posts/manila-csi-ovhcloud-file-storage/
📦 Container & Orchestration – ⏱️ 52:20
Understanding Kubernetes 1.37 changelog in a visual way
https://dev.to/aurelievache/understanding-kubernetes-part-63-kubernetes-137-changelog-713
Sofka - K9s replacement in Rust?
https://github.com/nklmilojevic/sofka
My Saturday afternoon with Cilium from OVH (in French)
https://blog.littlejo.link/cilium/ovh/intro/
🔐 Security – ⏱️ 1:01:19
OVHcloud Secret Manager + External Secrets Operator: managing your Kubernetes secrets (in French)
https://une-tasse-de.cafe/expresso/ovh-secret-manager-eso/
🧰 Miscellaneous
Is Mise the ultimate package manager?
- https://mise.jdx.dev/
- https://www.jugsummercamp.org/edition/17/presentations/cmnhkisyc00ih01oemafnspdj
🎤 Conferences/Meetups – ⏱️ 1:04:59
List of conferences and open CFPs
OVHcloud AI Summit
https://summit.ovhcloud.com/en-gb/
Open letter calling for the survival of tech events
https://lettreouverte.afup.org/
👋 Conclusion – ⏱️ 1:13:46
Closing remarks from Léonore
- https://discord.gg/ovhcloud
- https://www.twitch.tv/ovhcloud_com
- https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0DynEzr_sE4c4cAv9K_qXJNnDFtUE0v5
💡 Listen to the other episodes here: https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech