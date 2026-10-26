OpenTofu State Encryption with OVHcloud KMS

OVHcloud users rejoice: OpenTofu state encryption now works with OVHcloud KMS, so you can protect your state and plan files with managed keys.

When people think about Infrastructure as Code, Terraform is often the first tool that comes to mind. However, since the fork that led to OpenTofu, the project has evolved significantly and introduced features that help it stand out.

One of the most notable additions is state and plan encryption , a capability the community had been requesting for years .

OpenTofu now supports encryption of state and plan files at rest, whether they are stored locally or in a remote backend. This helps teams protect sensitive infrastructure metadata, credentials, and configuration details that may otherwise be exposed through state files. To manage encryption keys, OpenTofu integrates with several Key Management Services (KMS), including OpenBao, AWS KMS, Google Cloud KMS, and Azure Key Vault.

OVHcloud users now have that option too, thanks to the OpenTofu external key provider for OVHcloud KMS, which OVHcloud maintains. It lets them use managed encryption keys to secure their infrastructure state.

In this blog post, I’ll show you how to use OVHcloud KMS to encrypt your OpenTofu state and plan files, improving the security of your Infrastructure as Code workflows.

What does encryption protect against?

When enabled, OpenTofu encrypts state data at rest, helping protect sensitive information in the state file from unauthorized access.

However, encryption is not a substitute for backup, versioning, or state management mechanisms. It does not prevent data loss, and by itself cannot protect against all forms of state corruption or replay attacks involving older state or plan files. It also cannot prevent users running the tofu command from accessing sensitive values, as they must be able to read the decrypted state.

⚠️ Please keep in mind that when you enable encryption, your state and plan files become unrecoverable without the appropriate encryption key.

Prerequisites

Before getting started, be sure you meet the following prerequisites:

An OVHcloud account

An OKMS (OVHcloud Key Management Service) domain (“305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661” for example in this blog post)

(OVHcloud Key Management Service) domain (“305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661” for example in this blog post) A Service Key of type “AES” with the “Wrap/Unwrap” usage (“16491ef8-aaaa-bbbb-cccc-50ac90ab8e56” for example in this blog post)

of type “AES” with the “Wrap/Unwrap” usage (“16491ef8-aaaa-bbbb-cccc-50ac90ab8e56” for example in this blog post) An IAM (Identity and Access Management) local user (“kms-305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661” for example in this blog post)

(“kms-305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661” for example in this blog post) The OVHcloud CLI , installed

, installed The OpenTofu CLI , installed (v1.13+, where external key providers are no longer experimental)

💡 The OVHcloud KMS key provider supports both token and mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication. In this blog post, we will use the token authentication mode. Please follow the official key provider guide if you wish to use mTLS authentication mode.

Set up the key provider

Install the key provider

Install the key provider locally: