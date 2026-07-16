OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Featured articles

Articles handpicked by our editorial team.

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026

Latest articles

What does Training Neural Networks mean?

What does Training Neural Networks mean?

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner22/04/2020
A journey into the wondrous land of Machine Learning, or "Did I get ripped off?" (Part 1)

A journey into the wondrous land of Machine Learning, or "Did I get ripped off?" (Part 1)

GeneralGuillaume Ruty17/04/2020
Pimp my Makefile

Pimp my Makefile

GeneralMichel Casabianca15/04/2020
Agile telemetry at OVHCloud – Part III

Agile telemetry at OVHCloud – Part III

GeneralJeremy Hennart10/04/2020
ML Serving: a cloud based tool to deploy Machine Learning

ML Serving: a cloud based tool to deploy Machine Learning

GeneralChristophe Rannou08/04/2020
Confinement and remote working — don’t overlook your data security

Confinement and remote working — don’t overlook your data security

GeneralMichel Paulin03/04/2020
Another day in ProxySQL life: sharing is caring

Another day in ProxySQL life: sharing is caring

GeneralFabien Bagard31/03/2020
Protect Yourself, And Protect Your IT Infrastructure

Protect Yourself, And Protect Your IT Infrastructure

GeneralSébastien Mériot26/03/2020
Announcing Kafka-on-Pulsar: bring native Kafka protocol support to Apache Pulsar

Announcing Kafka-on-Pulsar: bring native Kafka protocol support to Apache Pulsar

GeneralPierre Zemb24/03/2020