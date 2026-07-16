OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Featured articles

Articles handpicked by our editorial team.

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026

Latest articles

Selfheal at Webhosting - The external part

Selfheal at Webhosting - The external part

GeneralFlorian Chardin17/07/2020
How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU

How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner09/07/2020
Sponsorship of the JupyterCon 2020: sharing values and supporting with infrastructure

Sponsorship of the JupyterCon 2020: sharing values and supporting with infrastructure

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner02/07/2020
Lack of discipline in cloud governance is a killer of efficiency and ROI. An opportunity for resellers to add value?

Lack of discipline in cloud governance is a killer of efficiency and ROI. An opportunity for resellers to add value?

GeneralOVHcloud Team30/06/2020
A leader in Europe in The Forrester Wave&trade;: Hosted Private Cloud Services In Europe, Q2 2020

A leader in Europe in The Forrester Wave&trade;: Hosted Private Cloud Services In Europe, Q2 2020

GeneralLudivine Boutry, Yona Brawerman24/06/2020
Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects

Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects

GeneralMaxime Hurtrel23/06/2020
Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD

Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD

GeneralFilip Dorosz15/06/2020
OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.18

OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes certified Kubernetes 1.18

GeneralSébastien Jardin, Xavier Duthil12/06/2020
GAIA-X Catalogue search engine – under the hood

GAIA-X Catalogue search engine – under the hood

GeneralPierre Gronlier04/06/2020