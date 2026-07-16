Privacy Shield: Invalidation

On 16 July, in a much-awaited ruling ( C-311/18 ), the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) dealt a serious blow to the practice of transferring personal data to countries outside the European Union.

A bit of history...

This case dates back to 25 June 2013, when Mr Maximilian Schrems, an European citizen, filed a complaint with the Irish Data Protection Commissioner seeking a ban on Facebook Ireland Ltd. from transferring his personal data to the United States.

This complaint pointed to American mass surveillance activities, which were brought to light at the same time by Mr. Edward Snowden. It highlighted that the regulations in force in the United States did not sufficiently regulate these programs and did not guarantee to data subjects, rights equivalent to those recognised in the European Union.

In a first judgment dated 6 October 2015 (C362/14), the ECJ ruled in his favour by invalidating the Safe Harbor, a protection mechanism implemented for data transfers to the United States, which the European Commission had considered adequate (decision 2000/520).

Following this decision, the Irish authority, which had initially rejected the complaint because of the existence of the Safe Harbor, opened an investigation during which Facebook Ireland Ltd then justified having put in place, not the Safe Harbor, but standard contractual clauses in line with those adopted by European Commission Decision 2010/87/EU, which should in principle provide adequate safeguards for individuals affected by transfers of personal data to countries that do not ensure an adequate level of protection.

This time, the ECJ was asked to rule on the validity of the above-mentioned standard contractual clauses on the one hand, and of the "Privacy Shield", a new protection mechanism created in the meantime by the United States and the Commission to replace the Safe Harbor.

Invalidation of the Privacy Shield

In its judgment of 16 July, the ECJ decided to invalidate, with immediate effect, the Privacy Shield, or more precisely the decision (2016/1250) by which the European Commission had found that the Privacy Shield constituted a sufficient protection mechanism to regulate the transfer of personal data to the United States.

In its decision, the ECJ considered that the US surveillance programs are not limited to what is strictly necessary, since the authorities may, in particular, carry out large-scale surveillance operations which do not comply with the principles of necessity and proportionality in force in the European Union.

The ECJ also noted that the United-States, including the ombudsperson mechanism to which the Privacy Shield Decision refers, does not provide real possibility for data subjects to bring legal actions before an independent and impartial court as required under the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

Valid, but not always sufficient standard contractual clauses.

Concerning the Standard Contractual Clauses, the ECJ confirmed that they remain a valid mechanism to secure transfers of personal data from the European Union to countries that do not benefit from an adequacy decision. However, it recalled that, pursuant to Article 46 of the RGDP, these clauses alone do not always by themselves constitute a sufficient protection, in particular in the case of data transfers to countries which, like the United States, do not sufficiently regulate the power of interference of their authorities.

In this respect, the ECJ essentially points out that the standard contractual clauses constitute a contract, established between a data controller exporter and a data importer, and that this contract is not enforceable against the authorities of the country receiving the data; the said authorities not being party to the contract.

Therefore, although valid, the standard contractual clauses do not constitute a sufficient guarantee to regulate transfers of personal data from the European Union to countries such as the United States. In this case,supplementary measures should be put in place in addition to these clauses.

Impact of these decisions

The impact of this 2nd opus is far from negligible.

Indeed, since 16 July, all economic operators who previously transferred personal data from Europe Union to the United States on the basis of the Privacy Shield have been obliged, if they wish to continue such transfers, to replace the Privacy Shield by valid alternative guarantees.

However, the alternative mechanisms that can be put in place - which are listed in Article 46 of the PGRD and which include the standard contractual clauses - are, for the most part, contractual mechanisms that the ECJ has found insufficient because of their unenforceability against the US authorities.

The implementation of these alternative mechanisms must therefore be accompanied by the adoption of additional measures to ensure the required protection.

The question then arises as to what types of measures can, in addition to the standard contractual clauses, constitute adequate protection against interference by the US authorities.

The ECJ has not ruled on this issue, and data protection authorities have not yet published information on the subject, which may make compliance a little bit difficult.

In concrete terms, it seems difficult to technically prevent the US authorities from accessing data transiting from the European Union to the United States, since, as the ECJ has noted, the US authorities intercept traffic on network cables, particularly in the context of Upstream programmes.

In this respect, even the implementation of end-to-end encryption solutions could be considered insufficient, due in particular to the decryption solution that are or may be available to authorities, notably as a result of quantum technologies. In addition some regulations may require operators to communicate their encryption keys to the authorities, or even prohibit some of them in the future. The United States are notably discussing the « Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act ».

The use of solutions hosted within the European Union could be the alternative. However, it is not even certain that this would be sufficient in all circumstances, particularly in the case of processing being carried out remotely from the United States, for example in the context of administration, maintenance or support activities.

Indeed, some remote processing operations, such as accesses, technically imply a temporary transfer and therefore expose the data. This is moreover considered as a data transfer within the meaning of European regulation.

Some economic operators also question whether it is possible to adapt the additional measures depending of the risk to rights and freedoms, in particular to ensure that the use of data with a low risk to the privacy of individuals is not unduly impeded. Here, too, nothing is less certain, even though the risk-based approach, which is predominant in the RGDP and in the standard contractual clauses, may suggest this.

Beyond the United States, these questions arise whenever a transfer is operated, based the standard contractual clauses, to countries that have not been subject to an adequacy decision and for which it is not possible to establish with certainty that they provide equivalent guarantees than those recognised within the European Union in respect of interference by the authorities.

Uncertainty about the type of supplementary measures to be put in place creates insecurity, not only for data subjects, who may not benefit from appropriate protection when their data is transferred, but also for economic operators, many of whom still looking forward to have confirmation of compliance, particularly when they depend on third party service providers or solutions operating outside the European Union.

As such, the predominance - or near-monopoly - of GAFAM in sectors such as online research, social networks and advertising, makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible from a competitive stand point, to do without their services. And such services usually involve transfers to the United States for which it is not easy, due in particular to the uncertainties mentioned above, to ensure that appropriate additional safeguards have been put in place.

In this context, it seems essential that the data protection authorities continue to support economic operators so that the supplementary measures required in the event of transfers to the United States and other equivalent countries can be clearly identified and implemented.