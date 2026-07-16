OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Featured articles

Articles handpicked by our editorial team.

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026

Latest articles

Long Live the Cloud - And the Problem with Data Sovereignty

Long Live the Cloud - And the Problem with Data Sovereignty

OVHcloud Partner ProgramKaren Wentworth29/11/2021
OVHcloud Partner Blog : Welcome!

OVHcloud Partner Blog : Welcome!

OVHcloud Partner ProgramOVHcloud Team29/11/2021
The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!

The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!

OVHcloud Product NewsErika Gelinard, Bastien Verdebout25/11/2021
#EcoEx21: shared announcements from a committed ecosystem

#EcoEx21: shared announcements from a committed ecosystem

Accelerating with OVHcloudOVHcloud Team17/11/2021
Bare Metal: Putting our roadmap and its implementation into perspective

Bare Metal: Putting our roadmap and its implementation into perspective

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Raphael Rebeyrotte10/11/2021
Security Matters – How OVHcloud covers the European landscape of security standards

Security Matters – How OVHcloud covers the European landscape of security standards

Accelerating with OVHcloudDesirée Wisniewski09/11/2021
Move to PaaS, you are 10min away from your Git Push on our WebPaaS service!

Move to PaaS, you are 10min away from your Git Push on our WebPaaS service!

OVHcloud EngineeringGregory Soileux25/10/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!

Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!

OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout05/10/2021
Why your startup needs a personalised and multi-local cloud approach

Why your startup needs a personalised and multi-local cloud approach

OVHcloud Startup ProgramPhilip Marais20/07/2021