OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Featured articles

Articles handpicked by our editorial team.

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026

Latest articles

OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise

OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise

OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout18/02/2022
Modernize your application deployment - Part 1

Modernize your application deployment - Part 1

OVHcloud EngineeringJean-daniel Bonnetot16/02/2022
Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change

Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change

OVHcloud Product NewsGuillaume Maquet15/02/2022
OVHcloud at SnowCamp 2022

OVHcloud at SnowCamp 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Stéphane Philippart, Horacio Gonzalez11/02/2022
Venom 🐍 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency

Venom 🐍 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache10/02/2022
Domain name registration gone wrong

Domain name registration gone wrong

OVHcloud EngineeringMathieu Cornic, Gwendal Leclerc, Johan Hennache08/02/2022
Benefits of Leveraging HCI on OVHcloud : The Hosted Private Cloud powered by Nutanix

Benefits of Leveraging HCI on OVHcloud : The Hosted Private Cloud powered by Nutanix

OVHcloud Partner ProgramRoshan Teeluck25/01/2022
Feedback on an e-sports event — ZLAN

Feedback on an e-sports event — ZLAN

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Timothée Malossane21/01/2022
Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator

Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator

OVHcloud EngineeringMaxime Hurtrel19/01/2022