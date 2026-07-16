OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Featured articles

Articles handpicked by our editorial team.

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026

Latest articles

Collaborating on open-source projects: an example with FreeBSD and OpenZFS

Collaborating on open-source projects: an example with FreeBSD and OpenZFS

Accelerating with OVHcloudPhilippe Audeoud, Antonin Goude, Julien Jay20/04/2023
Image segmentation: Train a U-Net model to segment brain tumors

Image segmentation: Train a U-Net model to segment brain tumors

OVHcloud EngineeringMathieu Busquet19/04/2023
How the cloud can help you successfully release video games

How the cloud can help you successfully release video games

Deploy & ScaleGuillaume Maquet, Elliott Weisse18/04/2023
Picking our Prometheus' remote storage

Picking our Prometheus' remote storage

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset17/04/2023
Heavy cost-cutting – MDDV optimizes software houses’ infrastructures with hybrid cloud solutions

Heavy cost-cutting – MDDV optimizes software houses’ infrastructures with hybrid cloud solutions

OVHcloud Partner ProgramKrystian Palica11/04/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset04/04/2023
Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade21/03/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Girard17/03/2023
Prometheus' remote storage playground

Prometheus' remote storage playground

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset05/03/2023