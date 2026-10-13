WordPress updates without breakage: inside Smart Automatic Updates

WordPress updates are essential to keeping a website secure, yet they are also one of the biggest sources of anxiety for web agencies. We asked Sébastien Cavaillé, Product Marketing Manager at OVHcloud, to explain how Smart Automatic Updates was designed to solve this dilemma.

Every agency that manages WordPress sites knows about the tension between needing updates and not having the time or resources to perform them. On one hand, updates can’t wait: according to the latest annual report from WordPress security specialist Patchstack, 11,334 new vulnerabilities were recorded in 2025, 91% of them in plugins, 9% in themes, and only six in WordPress core. And attackers move fast: around half of high-impact vulnerabilities are exploited within 24 hours of disclosure. An outdated plugin is one of the most common entry points for an attacker, and the longer an update waits, the longer a site stays exposed.

But on the other hand, every update carries a risk: an incompatible plugin, a theme that no longer displays properly, a page that suddenly returns an error. To avoid taking that risk blindly, many agencies check each site by hand. That takes a considerable amount of time when you manage dozens or even hundreds of sites. And when time runs short, updates get postponed, sometimes for weeks or months.

To break this deadlock, OVHcloud’s teams developed Smart Automatic Updates, a feature included in Managed Hosting for WordPress . To better understand this issue, we spoke with Sébastien, who worked on the project.

Where did the project idea come from?

It came straight from our customers. Across our shared hosting platform, we host around 6 million websites, and 80% of them run on WordPress. That gives us a lot of feedback, and one need kept coming up: people know they have to keep their sites up to date, but many have lived through an update that went wrong, and they don’t have the time to check every site by hand.

Traditional automatic updates solve the security problem, but they create another one, because you often find out a site is broken when a client calls. We wanted automation that checks before it acts.

One story in particular stuck with us. A freelance web developer was running a one-person agency and managing dozens of WordPress sites for his clients on his own. A vulnerability was disclosed in a plugin used across many of those sites, and he simply didn’t have time to update them all before an attacker got there first. Within a short time, 36 of his clients’ sites had been hacked and were redirecting visitors to malicious websites.

Cleaning up the sites was one thing. The hardest part was facing his clients. Each of them had trusted him to look after their website, and each of them learned that their visitors had been sent to dangerous pages. For a freelancer whose business relies on reputation and word of mouth, that kind of damage to his credibility takes far longer to repair than the sites themselves.

Since then, he has moved his clients’ sites to Managed Hosting for WordPress and handed us the job of keeping them up to date. His story is exactly the kind of situation we wanted to prevent: not because he did anything wrong, but because no one can manually keep dozens of sites up to date, week after week.

How are WordPress updates tested?

The principle is to never test an update directly on the live site.

What are the four test stages?

Every day, we check whether new updates are available. Each update is then tested in four stages.

First, we take a snapshot of the site as it works today. A crawler starts from the homepage and follows the links recursively: if the homepage links to page A, which links to page B, which links to page C, then page C is analysed too. We analyse up to 50 pages per site. For each page, we record the HTTP status code returned by the server, which shows whether the page loads normally or returns an error, along with a full-page screenshot at 1920×1080 resolution.

Next, we clone the site into an isolated test environment. That clone, and only that clone, is where we apply the updates to WordPress, the themes, and the plugins.

Third, we analyse the clone exactly the same way as the original site, with the same pages, the same HTTP status codes, and the same screenshots.

Finally, we compare the two. That comparison decides whether the update can be applied to production.