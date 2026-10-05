Managed Hosting for WordPress: why hosting a site is no longer about disk space or compute

At OVHcloud, we host more than 6 million websites, and more than 80% of them run on WordPress. A number that size tells you that what it takes to keep a WordPress site healthy has changed a great deal over the years. To anticipate this shift, we developed Managed Hosting for WordPress. This article details what managed WordPress hosting means, and why we built it the way we did.

One tool, very different use cases

This figure above is culminated from a huge variety of projects — ranging from a freelancer’s first website to the showcase site of a small business, to an online store, to a media outlet — and more. As thousands of web agencies and freelancers grew with OVHcloud, they also built and maintained WordPress sites for their clients. And that’s what makes WordPress so invaluable: the same tool can support very different projects, and grow with each of them.

The real work starts after go-live

For quite a long time, web hosting expectations remained rather simple: to provide the resources a site needs to run.

But today, the real time-consuming challenge can often begin after the site is live, as a user needs to keep WordPress, themes, and plugins up to date. Of course, you need to preserve performance as content and traffic grow, to protect your site against attacks, back it up, and, increasingly, to run several projects in parallel.

But if you own a single site, it’s that time and technical know-how you’d rather spend on your business than on maintenance. And if you run an agency, or work freelance, those few minutes of upkeep, repeated across dozens or hundreds of WordPress sites, quickly add up to hours every week.

And this is how the idea behind the need for Managed Hosting for WordPress was born.

What Managed Hosting for WordPress is designed to do for you

The goal of our managed hosting offer is to automate the technical chores that fill your week. It isn’t designed to turn WordPress into a closed platform; on the contrary, we intended it to safeguard the freedom of movement and choice that makes it so strong.

Take the concrete example of Smart Automatic Updates: before any update were to reach your live site — whether it’s WordPress core, a theme, or a plugin — it’s first applied to a temporary clone. That clone is checked for performance, functionality, and user experience. If everything passes the test, the update goes live. If something breaks, your live site stays exactly as it was. You receive a notification explaining what went wrong, with a link to the cloned site so you can investigate the issue and relaunch the update once it’s resolved. You get up-to-date sites without the usual gamble on every release.