Back

🎙️ Tranches de Tech #28 - La dream team au complet

Stéphane Philippart11/05/20261 min read
OVHcloud,Tranches de Tech
🎙️ Tranches de Tech #28 - La dream team au complet

👤 Présentation de Thierry - ⏱️ 1"15s

📰 News Techs

🤖 Intelligence Artificielle - ⏱️ 43"35s

Anthropic Claude Code leak

https://www.reddit.com/r/ClaudeAI/comments/1s9d9j9/claude_code_source_leak_megathread/

Qwen 3.6
Quantization from the ground up

https://ngrok.com/blog/quantization

MCP is dead. Long live the CLI

https://ejholmes.github.io/2026/02/28/mcp-is-dead-long-live-the-cli.html

👩‍💻 Développement - ⏱️ 1h07"26s

Thoughts on OpenAI acquiring Astral and uv/ruff/ty

https://simonwillison.net/2026/Mar/19/openai-acquiring-astral

SpaceX is working with Cursor and has an option to buy the startup for $60B

https://techcrunch.com/2026/04/21/spacex-is-working-with-cursor-and-has-an-option-to-buy-the-startup-for-60-billion/

☁️ Cloud - ⏱️ 1h15"15s

OVHcloud Kubernetes Review: Europe's Quiet Powerhouse

https://www.eucloudcost.com/blog/ovhcloud-cluster

Discovering the External Secrets Operator (ESO) OVHcloud provider to manage your Kubernetes secrets

https://blog.ovhcloud.com/discover-the-external-secret-operator-eso-ovhcloud-provider-to-manage-your-kubernetes-secrets-%f0%9f%8e%89/

Secure your Software Supply Chain with OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR)

https://blog.ovhcloud.com/secure-your-software-supply-chain-with-ovhcloud-managed-private-registry-mpr/

🎤 Conférences / meetup - ⏱️ 1h21"25s

https://developers.events/

Le prochain Riviera Dev

https://www.rivieradev.fr

💡 Retrouvez l’ensemble des autres épisodes ici : https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech 💡

Share on: