Startup Success highlight: Cryptomate

We have the team, we have the traction, and we are leading this new, decentralized financial revolution.

This vision is not theoretical; it's a proven business model. We are already serving clients in 12+ countries . Our focus on providing real tools for local entrepreneurs has fueled a 10x increase in the last year, putting us on track to cross $100 Million in annualized transaction volume .

Our mission is driven by a core belief: "no single bank fits everyone's hand." We are building the toolkit for a "constellation of micro-fintechs" across emerging markets. We believe financial inclusion must be profitable for local entrepreneurs to scale from the bottom up, rather than a top-down, high-cost model.

This 3rd Wave moves past simple exchanges and TradFi apps to Embedded Stablecoins and AI Agents , allowing any company to offer sophisticated, global financial services.

CryptoMate was founded by a team with deep experience in Fintech, Banking, Crypto, and Academia. We are capitalizing on a massive shift we identified: just as traditional fintech evolved from single services to Super Apps and finally to Embedded Finance , blockchain is now in its 3rd Wave.

Guido De Luca (CTO) and Alan Boryszanski (CEO), co-founders of Cryptomate.

What were specific challenges you faced before joining OVHcloud's Blockchain Accelerator?

Before the accelerator, our challenges were a direct result of our rapid 10x growth.

Technical: Our hybrid infrastructure (using one hyperscaler and one challenger) was becoming a bottleneck. We were running high-frequency financial processing, real-time AI agents, and deposit detection engines through multiple blockchain networks on systems that were difficult to scale. We faced performance issues and security complexities trying to manage both bare metal and managed cloud services at $100M in transaction volume.

Operational: We needed to deploy in new regions (Asia, Africa) for our clients, but our current setup made global, low-latency deployment slow and complex.

Financial: Our other provider's costs were becoming unpredictable and a major budget drain. We needed a solution that offered the power of bare metal for our core processing without the punishing, variable costs of hyperscalers.

How did OVHcloud and the Startup Program help you overcome these challenges?

OVHcloud and its Startup Program were the direct solution to our scalability, cost, and performance crises.

Bare Metal servers are our key differentiator. They give us the raw, dedicated processing power needed for our financial engine and AI agents, something that was prohibitively expensive on our other hyperscaler provider. We get 100% of the CPU/RAM, which is critical for security and low-latency in our MPC wallet operations.

Predictable pricing was the biggest financial win. We've eliminated the unpredictable, variable costs of hyperscalers. Now our infrastructure budget is a fixed, manageable operational expense, allowing us to scale without fear.

We use vRack to build a secure, private global network connecting our nodes in Europe and North America, with a clear path to Asia. This solved our global deployment challenge.

The Startup Program's support and credits were vital, giving us the financial breathing room to migrate and optimize our complex architecture without disrupting our 10x growth.

What tangible results have you achieved since collaborating with OVHcloud? How have these results helped to accelerate your growth or improve your product/service offering?

The results have been transformative. Since migrating to OVHcloud, we've reduced our monthly infrastructure costs by over 30%, moving from unpredictable hyperscaler bills to a fixed, manageable budget.

Crucially, by leveraging dedicated bare metal servers, we've increased our transaction processing speed by 50%. This isn't just a metric; it's a critical enabler. It allows us to securely handle our $100M annualized transaction volume and run our complex AI agents with the low latency our clients demand.

This collaboration directly accelerated our 10x growth. We now have a stable, high-performance global foundation, giving us the confidence to onboard larger clients and expand into new regions without fearing performance bottlenecks or budget overruns.

What are your ambitions for the future of your startup, and how do you see it evolving within the cloud ecosystem?

Our ambition is to become the global operating system for our "constellation of micro-fintechs," scaling from $100M to billions in transaction volume.

Our future challenges are threefold: massive global scale, the heavy compute power required for our AI agents, and navigating complex data sovereignty laws as we enter new markets in Africa and Asia.

OVHcloud is our partner for sustainable success. Its powerful bare metal servers provide the cost-efficient engine for our AI and core transactions. Crucially, its global network and focus on data sovereignty give us a secure, compliant, and predictable foundation to scale globally, ensuring our future growth is both fast and financially stable.

What advice would you give to other growth-stage startups considering the cloud or joining a support program?

First, challenge your cloud stack. Don't just default to the big hyperscalers because it's easy. As you scale, their variable costs can kill your margins. For core, high-performance workloads—like our financial engine—dedicated bare metal servers provided us with 50% more speed at 30% less cost. Control your infrastructure economics before they control you.

Second, use startup programs for their expertise, not just their credits. The credits from the OVHcloud Startup Program were great, but it was their expert support in migrating our complex, high-volume architecture that was invaluable. Find a partner who invests in your success and understands your specific technical needs.

Conclusions

OVHcloud was the key to solving our scaling crisis. We cut our infrastructure costs by 30% and boosted transaction performance by 50% by migrating from unpredictable hyperscalers to their powerful bare metal servers. This partnership gave us the stable, cost-predictable foundation necessary to handle $100M in transaction volume and power our global AI.

Don't let infrastructure costs limit your growth. We strongly urge other startups to join the OVHcloud Startup Program. Contact their team to build your own foundation for sustainable success.