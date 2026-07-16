Enabling Healthcare Awareness and Access

Startup highlight: Interview with Rajat Garg, CEO at myUpchar.com myUpchar.com's mission is to enable healthcare awareness and access for India. They have been in OVHcloud's Startup Program since July 2024 and are currently serving 100M patients every month. Can you introduce myUpchar.com and its mission? myUpchar.com is an innovative healthcare platform that aims to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and patients by delivering accessible and affordable medical advice. Our mission is to empower individuals in India to take charge of their health with expert, reliable, and timely support, particularly for those who may not have easy access to traditional healthcare services. Our core values center around trust, transparency, and making healthcare as accessible as possible for everyone.

What challenges did myUpchar.com face before partnering with OVHcloud? Initially, scalability was a major challenge as we grew, especially with managing high traffic spikes during certain periods. Security concerns around sensitive patient data were also at the forefront, along with the cost of infrastructure. The biggest technical hurdle was ensuring that our platform could handle an increasing number of users without compromising on performance. How did OVHcloud help you address these challenges? With our growing user base and the increasing complexity of handling large volumes of sensitive data, we needed a cloud solution that could offer the scalability, security, and cost efficiency we were seeking. OVHcloud presented the right combination of features to meet these demands. We are using OVHcloud’s scalable compute instances and their public cloud solutions to ensure both performance and security. The flexibility in resource allocation and pricing structure has been a major differentiator for us, as it aligns well with our cost-conscious growth strategy.

How did you leverage OVHcloud's Startup Program? OVHcloud provided us with a flexible, secure, and scalable infrastructure, which allowed us to seamlessly scale our platform while reducing operational complexity. The support from OVHcloud’s Startup Program was instrumental in helping us navigate these challenges effectively. OVHcloud’s professional services team has been excellent in helping us set up our infrastructure and optimize it as our needs evolved. Their guidance in scaling our resources and their proactive approach has helped us avoid many potential bottlenecks. What tangible results has myUpchar.com achieved through this partnership? Since moving to OVHcloud, we’ve seen a significant improvement in platform performance, especially during high-traffic periods. Our infrastructure is more cost-efficient, and we’ve been able to reinvest those savings into other areas like user experience improvements. Additionally, with OVHcloud’s security features, we’ve been able to enhance user trust, which has boosted our retention rates. These improvements in performance and cost-efficiency have directly contributed to our ability to scale quickly while keeping our operations lean. The enhanced security has also improved user satisfaction and encouraged more people to use our platform. What’s next for myUpchar.com? Our goal is to continue growing myUpchar into a leading healthcare platform in India, expanding both our service offerings and our user base. We envision leveraging the cloud ecosystem to provide even more personalized and scalable healthcare solutions in the future. As we grow, we foresee challenges around maintaining service quality at scale, especially with a larger user base. Cloud technologies will be essential in helping us maintain flexibility, optimize resource usage, and continue to enhance security as we expand. What advice can you give to fellow start-ups? My advice would be to invest in a flexible, scalable cloud infrastructure early on, and don’t hesitate to leverage startup programs that offer tailored support. Cloud solutions can save you a lot of headaches down the road, particularly around scalability and security. Finding a provider with strong support and customizable pricing structures can make a huge difference in managing costs and growing efficiently. Our collaboration with OVHcloud has been crucial in overcoming many of the challenges we faced as we scaled myUpchar.com. With their support, we have been able to improve platform performance, reduce costs, and enhance security, all of which have contributed to our success. I encourage other startups to explore the OVHcloud Startup Program—it offers great tools and support to help startups grow efficiently and securely.