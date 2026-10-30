News from the OVHcloud Developer Advocate Team – October 2026

Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares its knowledge, and interacts with the tech community.

Discover what we did in October 2026: 🚀

🎙️ Tech Slices : our monthly podcast

A new episode of our podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 is out!

This month, we sat down with Tech Lead Léonore Des Plas for a discussion about her profession and current tech news.

🎧 You can listen to it on Ausha , Spotify , Apple Podcasts or any other podcast platform. We’d love your feedback!

Conferences

The team hit the road (and the stage) for several conferences this month:

WAX in Marseille, France 🇫🇷