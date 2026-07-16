Celebrating Success: Seizing Channel Opportunities with The Genius Group

It’s always a rewarding and valuable experience to talk to our customers and partners across the world, understanding how they’re using OVHcloud services and how we can work together better.

Today we feature a discussion between our Global Strategy Leader for the OVHcloud Partner Program, David Devine, and Yethrib Hilmi, Head of Development at our UK partner The Genius Group.

Hi there, great to catch up. Can you both introduce yourselves briefly?

Yethrib: I’m Yethrib Hilmi, Head of Development at Claimtech, part of The Genius Group. We are the UK’s largest agency for creating and onboarding signed clients, having successfully onboarded over 7 million clients for major UK companies—driving billions in revenue for the legal, financial, and insurance sectors.

Our expertise spans AML, KYC, soft search technology, biometric authentication, and e-signature management, making us the go-to digital partner for businesses that require compliant, high-volume, and frictionless client onboarding solutions.

Uptime, stability, and security are at the core of what we do—which is why we rely on OVHcloud to power our infrastructure. With OVHcloud’s scalable and secure cloud solutions, we can process millions of transactions while maintaining unmatched reliability and performance for our clients. We work alongside industry giants such as Experian, and our reputation for cutting-edge technology, compliance automation, and seamless client acquisition has earned us multiple industry-leading awards, including the Website Traffic Generation Specialists of the Year, and Client Service Excellence Award winners 2025.

David: I’m David Devine, Global Strategy Leader for the OVHcloud Partner Program. I work closely on the strategy for our program across the world, making sure that we’re supporting all of our partners in the best possible way.

We enable partners to add value to their customers, using our exceptional price/performance ratio, with predictable costs and open source technology, all built upon our sustainable and sovereign cloud products.

What’s it been like working with OVHcloud?

Yethrib: Our experience of partnering with OVHcloud has been outstanding. Firstly, their programme is incredibly welcoming and supportive. We’ve consistently found that it provides invaluable assistance in meeting our dedicated server needs. The partnership team keeps us updated on their latest offerings, ensuring we can continue to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional value to our clients.

David: We’re really happy to hear that, thanks Yethrib. We’ve worked hard to make sure our program provides benefits for all of our partners, but we also make sure that we support them on an individual basis. That can mean sales support, product advice, technical workshops, guidance on design or even the future product roadmap and how that sits with the partner portfolio.

What impact has OVHcloud made on your business?

Yethrib: The reliability of OVHcloud's uptime SLAs has been a game changer to our business, directly contributing to a 500% increase in turnover across our group activities over the past year. Their strong uptime record demonstrates their commitment and dedication to providing exemplary customer service.

David: We’ve invested heavily in support staff, not to mention our ongoing resiliency program across our datacentres, so it’s great to hear the positive and direct impact this is delivering to our partners and customers. In particular, our Erith datacentre saw a number of updates and upgrades last year to ensure that it was at the top of its game.

And what’s your experience of the partner programme been like?

Yethrib: The dedicated partner programme has enabled us to establish a strong infrastructure and framework supporting scalable and efficient business operations, ensuring we can deliver both optimal client results and training programmes where necessary. Partnering with OVHcloud empowers us to confidently meet the demands of our business and clients.

David: That’s definitely our aim, and we try to make sure that we’re regularly spending time with our partners, listening to their needs and planning how we can support their next growth ambitions. Working particularly closely with Yethrib and his team, we have utilised the training program to help empower knowledge. Ultimately, our job is to understand partner needs and support their growth, so having a close relationship is a must. A key focus of our ethos is to ensure we are accessible to our partners at all times, for example enabling partners to speak directly with our technical team to help align a customer’s requirement with the correct solution design, so that it’s right first time. We need to know what’s driving their business so we can work out how best to support them – there’s no such thing as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach at OVHcloud!

Yethrib, David, thank you, it’s been a pleasure!