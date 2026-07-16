Partnership at Human Scale: Stories from Canada

OVHcloud Partner Program David Devine 06/11/2025

Celebrating Success: Seizing Channel Opportunities with The Genius Group

OVHcloud Partner Program David Devine 12/06/2025

Jack and the BeanstAIk: The AI opportunity isn’t just for the tech giants

OVHcloud Partner Program David Devine, Gilles Closset 20/05/2025

The multi-cloud future; channel opportunities are there for the taking

OVHcloud Partner Program David Devine 16/05/2024

Complexity, sustainability and security: How can resellers win in the cloud market today?

OVHcloud Partner Program David Devine 15/05/2023

How channel partners can outperform the multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud megatrend