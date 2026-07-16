Articles from David Devine
Partnership at Human Scale: Stories from Canada
OVHcloud Partner ProgramDavid Devine06/11/2025
Celebrating Success: Seizing Channel Opportunities with The Genius Group
OVHcloud Partner ProgramDavid Devine12/06/2025
Jack and the BeanstAIk: The AI opportunity isn’t just for the tech giants
OVHcloud Partner ProgramDavid Devine, Gilles Closset20/05/2025
The multi-cloud future; channel opportunities are there for the taking
OVHcloud Partner ProgramDavid Devine16/05/2024
Complexity, sustainability and security: How can resellers win in the cloud market today?
OVHcloud Partner ProgramDavid Devine15/05/2023
How channel partners can outperform the multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud megatrend
OVHcloud Partner ProgramDavid Devine07/06/2022