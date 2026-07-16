Complexity, sustainability and security: How can resellers win in the cloud market today?

You probably saw a cartoon that did the rounds during the pandemic, asking organisations what had contributed more to their digital transformation velocity: their CIO, CEO or Covid-19? I’ve not seen anything similar recently, but ask yourself this: what’s contributed more to your sustainability journey: your CTO, or rising energy costs? It’s a tongue-in-cheek question, but it seems that sustainability as a ‘nice-to-have’ concept is firmly receding, being replaced by the view that sustainability is a way of maintaining frugality, of becoming more competitive and bringing a more compelling proposition to market.

The Importance of Security and Cost For the channel, it’s simultaneously a challenge and an opportunity; according to new research from the Cloud Industry Forum, 38% of customers would reject a channel partner with a poor ESG strategy. We see this as well – many customers are monitoring their scope one and two emissions, but increasing numbers are also measuring their scope three (supply chain) emissions, which changes how they buy from the channel. However, although this is a significant proportion, sustainability has yet to achieve parity with other factors such as cost and security. According to the same study, over half (56%) of customers said that security was their top priority for forthcoming IT projects, and 54% had put projects on hold because of the current economy. It is heartening to see sustainability rising up the customer agenda, despite the difficult economic times, and as we’ve said, it shows that organisations are regarding it differently. Sustainability is now a method of cost control and increasing competitiveness, rather than something woolly – although it does come with the challenge of what roll channel partners should play as the middleman to giving customers greater visibility of the carbon footprint of technology vendors in turn.

Navigating the Challenge of Sustainability This isn’t straightforward at all: vendors use different metrics across different timeframes, and although there are globally ratified standards for the likes of PuE and WuE, not all vendors will subscribe to this measurement methodology – and no standard exists for CuE. There are a number of ways to navigate the labyrinth, but resellers will no doubt find themselves asking more questions to their vendors, and more to the point, being increasingly careful about their choice of vendors. However, the statistics also tell us a reassuring story. 90% of customers today believe that cloud is as secure or more secure than on-premises, and 87% say that cloud has saved them money. 96% say that cloud has delivered against their expectations, proving that the cloud is an established and mature technology. Opportunities for Resellers