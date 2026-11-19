Why do so many AI projects stay stuck at the prototype stage? It’s rarely for lack of a model. It’s because going into production means juggling several products, several providers, several pricing grids, and data transfers that the compliance team refuses to approve. That’s the roadblock we removed at the OVHcloud AI Summit 2026, on 19 November at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, when we announced 55 cloud and AI launches, from GPUs to applications, all from a single European provider.

An overview of the new products

On the cloud foundation side, 38 launches strengthen compute, storage, networking, security, and private cloud. The other 17 cover the entire AI stack, from infrastructure to applications.

But what should you take away from this extensive list, and where does it bring you? Here’s how to understand it:

1. Ready for production

First, read through the list of launches announced at the Summit and count nine “private” in their name: Private Boot, Private NAS-HA, Private Endpoint, Private PKI, VPC, Private DNS, Private Endpoint Kubernetes, Site-to-site VPN, Private VCF 3-AZ. Add Cloud HSM, disk encryption, Confidential Computing, and the 17 new OVHcloud Connect points of presence, and you see a common theme with a large share of the Summit announcements.

This is no accident: it’s the whole point. After all, an AI agent doesn’t live in a demo. It reads your documents, queries your databases, sends emails, and places orders. It lives in your network. And as long as that network leaves a public address on every building block, no one in compliance will sign off on putting it into production. So we spent the year strengthening the network where an agent can work without anything leaving it: a VPC with subnets across three zones, a DNS that resolves your services internally, private endpoints to your buckets and clusters, keys that never leave a dedicated device, and an attestation that proves — with cryptographic evidence — that the server is running exactly as you believe it is.

2. A complete AI stack

On this foundation, our AI services are organised in five layers. Everyone comes in at the level that suits them, from customers who want to manage their own GPUs to those who prefer to delegate everything to us.

Layers 1 and 2: infrastructure and orchestration

The long-awaited NVIDIA B300 GPUs are here, on bare metal and in Public Cloud. The Rubin NVL8 generation is on its way for the most demanding workloads. To orchestrate your training runs, AI Fabric, built with Blade.sh, turns the GPU into a simple argument in a Python function: no more clusters to size, and billing stops when the container does.

Layer 3: inference

AI Endpoints is expanding with voice from Gladia, in more than 100 languages, and with Shadow’s models, all on a single invoice. AI Routers will pick the right model for each request based on your rules. A simple question goes to a lightweight model, reasoning to a more powerful one, and code to a coding model, with automatic fallback if a model fails.

Layer 4: the AI PaaS

AI Agents handles everything around the model: persistent memory, MCP connectors to your tools, channels, scheduled tasks, delegation between agents, and human approval for sensitive actions. One API call, and the agent is deployed. AI Search feeds it: you bring your documents, and the service chunks them, indexes them, and returns the right passages to your applications via API or to your agents via MCP.

Layer 5: applications and SaaS

Our customers design and deploy their AI applications on this AI-ready cloud. We use it ourselves to build the services they expect. Website Builder creates a complete website from a few sentences and updates it on simple instruction. Receptionist answers your phone line day and night, and creates appointments and tasks directly in your tools. Finally, OVHai Workspace builds on all the layers below (see further down).

3. Olala, our first in-house model, in five open variants

Olala is OVHcloud’s first family of LLMs, developed by OVHai LLM, its lab dedicated to agentic AI. Its first model, Olala 1.0 mini 7A1B, is built for efficiency: it has 7 billion parameters, but only 1 billion are active for each request. As a result, it runs on a GPU with as little as 8 GB of memory, and even on a standard CPU. It will be available as open source on Hugging Face, under the Apache 2.0 licence, with its AI Act compliance documentation.

Olala 1.0 mini 7A1B was trained on three European public supercomputers (Jupiter, MeluXina, and Jean Zay), and the family is already aiming for more than 100 billion parameters with version 2.0.

Olala is an open-weight, open-source model that you can use in several ways. Follow the guides:

“Know-how in model training has become widely accessible, and the cost of training has dropped twentyfold in three years,” explains Octave Klaba, CEO of OVHcloud.

At Qwant, Olala 1.0 mini 7A1B powers the flash answer displayed at the top of search results. Running on Blade, Shadow’s GPU platform, it handles 3 million requests a day with three times fewer resources than its predecessor, delivering answers 20% faster. This production deployment is part of an alliance between Qwant, Shadow, European Search Perspective (EUSP), and OVHcloud, which aims to deliver end-to-end sovereign AI, hosted and operated in Europe. OVHai LLM models also rely on EUSP’s independent web index to provide sourced, up-to-date answers.

“Europe has the index, the models, the GPUs, and the use cases. What it lacked was a way to connect them,” says Boris Lecoeur, CEO of Shadow, Qwant, and EUSP.

4. The developer experience

There’s one thread that often gets forgotten in announcements: the one that runs from your terminal to all of this. You asked for it, so we give it to you.

On the experience side, the Control Panel has been completely rebuilt. The Developer Hub brings together all 6,500 API operations, billing included, with SDKs, CLI, Terraform, and changelog in one place, and is home to the Public Cloud API v2. The documentation has redesigned navigation, and Cost Center exports your costs in the open FOCUS format for your FinOps tools. Finally, OVHcloud Labs lets you test new products in alpha and beta before they’re released.

5. OVHai Workspace brings your company’s data together in an agentic platform

With OVHai Workspace, OVHcloud aims to put agentic AI within reach of millions of businesses, starting with its web hosting customers. The platform brings together three spaces. The Productivity space combines email, calendar, documents, storage, and video conferencing around a single AI, so a simple prompt is all it takes to organise a meeting. In the Web AI space, Website Builder (in alpha) generates a complete website from a few sentences. Finally, the Knowledge Platform helps your teams and your AI agents search across company data.