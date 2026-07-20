OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Latest articles from “Engineering”

Industrialising storage benchmarks with Hosted Private Cloud from OVHcloud

Industrialising storage benchmarks with Hosted Private Cloud from OVHcloud

EngineeringFrançois Lesage24/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II

Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II

EngineeringAli Chehade17/12/2019
How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture

How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture

EngineeringJean-Daniel Bonnetot12/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I

Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I

EngineeringAli Chehade09/12/2019
How to win at the massive database migration game

How to win at the massive database migration game

EngineeringMikaël Davranche27/11/2019
Database replication 101

Database replication 101

EngineeringWilfried Roset13/11/2019
OVHcloud's internal databases infrastructure

OVHcloud's internal databases infrastructure

EngineeringWilfried Roset30/10/2019
IoT: Pushing data to OVHcloud metrics timeseries from Arduino

IoT: Pushing data to OVHcloud metrics timeseries from Arduino

EngineeringCyrille Meichel24/10/2019
Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 1)

Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 1)

EngineeringAlexandre Lecuyer04/10/2019