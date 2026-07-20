OVHcloud Blog

Latest articles from “Engineering”
Industrialising storage benchmarks with Hosted Private Cloud from OVHcloud
EngineeringFrançois Lesage24/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II
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How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture
EngineeringJean-Daniel Bonnetot12/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I
EngineeringAli Chehade09/12/2019
How to win at the massive database migration game
EngineeringMikaël Davranche27/11/2019
Database replication 101
EngineeringWilfried Roset13/11/2019
OVHcloud's internal databases infrastructure
EngineeringWilfried Roset30/10/2019
IoT: Pushing data to OVHcloud metrics timeseries from Arduino
EngineeringCyrille Meichel24/10/2019
Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 1)
EngineeringAlexandre Lecuyer04/10/2019