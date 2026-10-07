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🎙️ Tranches de Tech #31 —L’IT, le royaume des chats ?

Stéphane Philippart1 min de lecture
Podcast,Tranches de Tech
🎙️ Tranches de Tech #31 —L’IT, le royaume des chats ?

👤 Invité·e : Léonore DES PLAS

🗓️ Date d’enregistrement : 25 septembre 2026

🎧 Lien vers l’épisode

👤 Présentation de Léonore — ⏱️ 1″00

📣 La news de l’été — ⏱️ 15″25

Plusieurs articles sur le blog de JetBrains rationalisent les outils d’optimisation de tokens :

NVIDIA rachète Hugging Face pour 12,93 milliards de dollars

https://tech-insider.org/fr/nvidia-rachat-hugging-face-2026/

📰 News Techs

🤖 Intelligence artificielle – ⏱️ 24″24

Jev model

https://docs.typesafe.ai/introduction

Claude Opus 5.5 is out

https://www.anthropic.com/claude-opus-5-5

Introducing GPT‑6 Sol and Luna

https://openai.com/index/introducing-gpt-6-sol-and-luna/

Nouveaux modèles OVHcloud

https://www.ovhcloud.com/en/public-cloud/ai-endpoints/catalog/

👩‍💻 Développement — ⏱️ 39″16

Java 27 est dispo

🏗️ Infra as Code/Infrastructure – ⏱️ 44″35

OVHcloud Terraform provider v2.21.0

https://github.com/ovh/terraform-provider-ovh/releases/tag/v2.20.0

OVHcloud Pulumi provider v2.21.0

https://github.com/ovh/pulumi-ovh/releases/tag/v2.21.0

OVHcloud CLI v0.15.0

☁️ Cloud – ⏱️ 47″28

Microcks on OVHcloud

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

https://blog.ovhcloud.com/en/posts/manila-csi-ovhcloud-file-storage/

📦 Container & Orchestration — ⏱️ 52″20

Understanding Kubernetes 1.37 changelog in a visual way

https://dev.to/aurelievache/understanding-kubernetes-part-63-kubernetes-137-changelog-713

Sofka - K9s replacement in Rust?

https://github.com/nklmilojevic/sofka

Mon samedi aprèm avec le Cilium d’OVH

https://blog.littlejo.link/cilium/ovh/intro/

🔐 Sécurité — ⏱️ 1h01″19

OVHcloud Secret Manager + External Secrets Operator : gérer ses secrets Kubernetes

https://une-tasse-de.cafe/expresso/ovh-secret-manager-eso/

🧰 Autres

Mise, le package manager ultime ?

🎤 Conférences/Meetup – ⏱️ 1h04″59

Liste des conférences et CFP ouverts

https://developers.events/

OVHcloud AI Summit

https://summit.ovhcloud.com/fr/

Lettre ouverte des conférences pour leur survie

https://lettreouverte.afup.org/

👋 Conclusion — ⏱️ 1h13″46

Mot de la fin de Léonore

💡 Retrouvez les autres épisodes ici : https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech 

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