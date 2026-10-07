🎙️ Tranches de Tech #31 —L’IT, le royaume des chats ?
👤 Invité·e : Léonore DES PLAS
- Bluesky : @hanatori.bsky.social
- LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/leonoredesplas
🗓️ Date d’enregistrement : 25 septembre 2026
👤 Présentation de Léonore — ⏱️ 1″00
📣 La news de l’été — ⏱️ 15″25
Plusieurs articles sur le blog de JetBrains rationalisent les outils d’optimisation de tokens :
- https://blog.jetbrains.com/ai/2026/07/speak-to-ai-agents-like-cavemen-tosave-tokens/#finding-1-the-saving-is-about-85-not-65
- https://blog.jetbrains.com/ai/2026/07/rtk-claude-code-token-savings/
- https://blog.jetbrains.com/ai/2026/07/ponytail-skill-claude-tested/#verdict
NVIDIA rachète Hugging Face pour 12,93 milliards de dollars
https://tech-insider.org/fr/nvidia-rachat-hugging-face-2026/
📰 News Techs
🤖 Intelligence artificielle – ⏱️ 24″24
Jev model
https://docs.typesafe.ai/introduction
Claude Opus 5.5 is out
https://www.anthropic.com/claude-opus-5-5
Introducing GPT‑6 Sol and Luna
https://openai.com/index/introducing-gpt-6-sol-and-luna/
Nouveaux modèles OVHcloud
https://www.ovhcloud.com/en/public-cloud/ai-endpoints/catalog/
👩💻 Développement — ⏱️ 39″16
Java 27 est dispo
- https://blogs.oracle.com/java/the-arrival-of-java-27?source=:so:tw:or:awr:jav:::&SC=:so:tw:or:awr:jav:::&pcode=
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V2jooUo8O0
🏗️ Infra as Code/Infrastructure – ⏱️ 44″35
OVHcloud Terraform provider v2.21.0
https://github.com/ovh/terraform-provider-ovh/releases/tag/v2.20.0
OVHcloud Pulumi provider v2.21.0
https://github.com/ovh/pulumi-ovh/releases/tag/v2.21.0
OVHcloud CLI v0.15.0
☁️ Cloud – ⏱️ 47″28
Microcks on OVHcloud
- https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:share:7497555915366236160/
- https://blog.ovhcloud.com/en/posts/deploy-microcks-ovhcloud-mks/
Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)
https://blog.ovhcloud.com/en/posts/manila-csi-ovhcloud-file-storage/
📦 Container & Orchestration — ⏱️ 52″20
Understanding Kubernetes 1.37 changelog in a visual way
https://dev.to/aurelievache/understanding-kubernetes-part-63-kubernetes-137-changelog-713
Sofka - K9s replacement in Rust?
https://github.com/nklmilojevic/sofka
Mon samedi aprèm avec le Cilium d’OVH
https://blog.littlejo.link/cilium/ovh/intro/
🔐 Sécurité — ⏱️ 1h01″19
OVHcloud Secret Manager + External Secrets Operator : gérer ses secrets Kubernetes
https://une-tasse-de.cafe/expresso/ovh-secret-manager-eso/
🧰 Autres
Mise, le package manager ultime ?
- https://mise.jdx.dev/
- https://www.jugsummercamp.org/edition/17/presentations/cmnhkisyc00ih01oemafnspdj
🎤 Conférences/Meetup – ⏱️ 1h04″59
Liste des conférences et CFP ouverts
OVHcloud AI Summit
https://summit.ovhcloud.com/fr/
Lettre ouverte des conférences pour leur survie
https://lettreouverte.afup.org/
👋 Conclusion — ⏱️ 1h13″46
Mot de la fin de Léonore
- https://discord.gg/ovhcloud
- https://www.twitch.tv/ovhcloud_com
- https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0DynEzr_sE4c4cAv9K_qXJNnDFtUE0v5
💡 Retrouvez les autres épisodes ici : https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech