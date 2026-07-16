Why your startup needs a personalised and multi-local cloud approach

It can feel like the odds are stacked against startups from the offset in terms of funding, cash flow and access to talent, but the cloud offers a way of levelling the playing field and perhaps even giving them an advantage over longer established competitors.

In terms of cost-effective access to technologies and expertise, the cloud can provide almost limitless opportunities, enabling companies to innovate and quickly expand services to customers around the globe.

But taking advantage of cloud is a path that can contain challenges and pitfalls. Applications need to properly scale and data storage must adhere to local and international regulations, such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Startups need to ensure their systems remain interoperable so they don’t have to compromise when it comes to choosing the best services for their business, from the most appropriate vendor.

Choosing the right technology partner to help you through the early stages can prove to be the difference between long term success and failure. The key is to identify which company can provide the flexibility, accessibility and global reach. With some of the big cloud vendors you may find you are treated like a commodity and might find it difficult to access support for your specific needs.

Speaking at an event for startups, Yigit Erol, Founder at AI firm @Fidsy, identified personal support and service as a key factor in choosing a cloud provider.

“The big difference between dealing with one of the big players, like AWS or Google, compared with OVHcloud is a personalised service. Personal support is a gamechanger and something you wouldn’t immediately get from other big names in the market,” said Erol. “Our infrastructure was on Google Cloud, which takes a lot of time and effort, so we are moving things over [to OVHcloud].”

When he experienced technical issues with his previous supplier, Erol claims he had to search the web and try to find community support because the supplier couldn’t help for at least a week.