Web hosting - How do our databases work?

In our series of articles about migrating web hosting infrastructure from Paris to Gravelines (the first of which is here), we neglected to mention the databases. This is however a very important part, with 800,000 databases to be migrated!

In these new series of posts, we will tell you about our experience with web hosting databases.

How to handle 800k databases?

Our previous posts explained why we have to migrate databases along with their websites. You also know that we set up a network bridge for customers using non-referenced databases.

Yet migrating databases also brings challenges. We will describe the most important ones. But first, a little reminder of our different architectures.

OVH offers two types of databases:

Shared databases (which we call SharedSQL )

Private databases (which we call, you guessed it, PrivateSQL )



What is a SharedSQL ?

As the name suggests, it is a database on a shared server, which contains many other bases, and which shares its hardware resources, including RAM.

Of course, not everyone has access to everyone's data! Each database is defined with a single user able to access it.

This technique allows us to exploit up to 2500 databases on a single server. This is much cheaper than offering a physical server per customer. This is how we can offer low cost access to several databases within our hosting offers.

What is a PrivateSQL ?

Unlike SharedSQL, PrivateSQL are databases with guaranteed resources, including RAM. In PrivateSQL, users also have many more rights and greater customisation capabilities.

Does each user have their own server? Not really! Several years ago we used Docker technology to containerise our databases, we already discussed it in this post: https://www.ovh.com/en/blog/docker-administration-databases-a-flying-ideas/. With a PrivateSQL, it's not just the database space that is private, the RAM assigned to the service is also guaranteed. This means that in no matter the circumstance, the performance is consistent.

Seven differences!

When considering migration, we had to study the difference in architectures between Paris and Gravelines.

Regarding PrivateSQL, it was simple: there is no difference, we had already aligned the architectures when we containerised them. Migrating them would be a piece of cake: we just had to move a container from point A to point B.

At least on paper, in real life it was not so simple, but we will talk about it next time.

Here is a simplified diagram of a PrivateSQL