Managed Valkey: Our Commitment to Open Source and Customer choice.

OVHcloud strives for openness, expert takes and customer centricity . As part of this commitment, we keep adapting to next-gen industry shifts. Our goal remains the same: to provide our community with top market solutions.

Up to now, OVHcloud had offered a Managed Caching service based on the renowned Redis engine. We helped our customers to effortlessly scale their caching or real-time data management instances. A particularly useful asset for example in e-commerce sites and apps.

As Redis’ 2024 licensing model changed, introducing dual source-available licences with Redis 7.4. We took the strategic decision to discontinue this Managed Caching service. That's why we will transition to Managed Valkey, its open-source alternative, in the Spring of 2025.

Why Valkey? A fully open-source alternative

Valkey is an open-source fork of Redis developed under the Linux Foundation. Through Valkey, our users benefit from a seamless and reliable alternative to Redis OSS. Its mission aligns with OVHcloud’s core values:

100% open-source : unlike Redis’ new licensing model, Valkey remains fully open-source. True to our words: ensuring freedom, transparency, security and long-term sustainability.

: unlike Redis’ new licensing model, Valkey remains fully open-source. True to our words: ensuring freedom, transparency, security and long-term sustainability. Seamless compatibility : Valkey is designed as a drop-in replacement for Redis. It means customers can continue to use the same commands, data structures, and configurations.

: Valkey is designed as a for Redis. It means customers can continue to use the same commands, data structures, and configurations. Community-driven innovation : as an Open-Source project, Valkey benefits from a thriving developer ecosystem, allowing for collaborative advancements and continuous improvements.

By choosing Managed Valkey, OVHcloud is ensuring that customers have access to a high-performance caching solution. Both future-proof and aligned with open-source values.

On top of that, this choice aligns with our partner Aiven’s decision to stand firmly as an early supporter of and committer to Valkey. Thanks to our long-term partnership with this unicorn, OVHcloud is now able to provide multiple managed services to its ecosystem. Lately, we demonstrated our partnership during the last OVHcloud Summit. On this much expected ecosystem event, we presented the many specific use cases we cover together.

What this means for OVHcloud customers ?

Managed Valkey, which we will run on version 8.0, ensures full compatibility with Redis OSS 7.2.4. It's now making it easier for users to transition their existing applications without disruption:

Effortless migration : our teams have designed an automated transition process . This requires no changes on the customer’s end and no service disruption.

: our teams have designed an . This requires no changes on the customer’s end and no service disruption. Full support & documentation : comprehensive guides, migration tools, and expert assistance will be available to facilitate the switch.

Looking ahead: OVHcloud’s vision for Managed Databases

Beyond Valkey, we are constantly expanding our Managed Databases portfolio. Our goal? To provide cost-efficient, high-performance, secured and transparent solutions for our customers. Recent developments include:

Expanding database engines to new regions to ensure high availability and low latency worldwide, more recently in Singapore and the USA.

to ensure high availability and low latency worldwide, more recently in Singapore and the USA. Upcoming ClickHouse Deployment , enhancing our analytics database functionality by Q3 2025.

Our Databases Public Cloud Roadmap on GitHub remains available for customers who want to stay informed about our future developments.

🚀 Let’s build the future of open source databases – together!