Understanding CI/CD for Big Data and Machine Learning

This week, the OVH Integration and Continuous Deployment team was invited to the DataBuzzWord podcast.

Together, we explored the topic of continuous deployment in the context of machine learning and big data. We also discussed continuous deployment for environments like Kubernetes, Docker, OpenStack and VMware VSphere.

If you missed it, or would like to review everything that was discussed, you can listen to it again here. We hope to return soon, to continue sharing our passion for testing, integration and continuous deployment.

Although the podcast was recorded in French, starting from tomorrow, we'll be delving further into the key points of our discussion in a series of articles on this blog.

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Come chat about these subjects with us on our Gitter channel: https://gitter.im/ovh-cds/